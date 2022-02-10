Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 01:08 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Camilla’s status as future Queen consort is under threat from Prince Harry

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 01:08 am
Prince Harry

Camilla’s status as future Queen consort is under threat from Prince Harry

Experts fear Prince Harry’s memoir will jeopardise Duchess Camilla’s position as future Queen consort.

This revelation was made by GB News presenter Dan Wootton while conversing with Robert Jobson.

Mr Wootton began by acknowledging, “There has still been no comment from Prince Harry at all, which we know is deliberate because they think a lot about their communications and how they’re going to be read into.” So are we to believe that William has accepted this while Prince Harry has not?”

Later, Mr Jobson chimed in, saying, “I think that’s what they’re trying to convey, I think we shouldn’t read too much.” I mean, there’s no doubt that Prince William is more pragmatic because he’s going to be the king.”

“He has to be really, he has to be a bit more grown-up about all this but one must remember that when Harry’s mum died, he was only a little boy, he was only 12.” “And he would have found it quite emotionally difficult to accept her as his step-mum and to be fair to Camilla she never really hadn’t… she had a family herself… she never forced herself to be a stand-in mother.” “But you don’t get the impression that Harry is particularly fond of Camilla and we’ll wait to see what he says in this book…”

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Zero 8i...
3 hours ago
Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan and Specifications - 10 February 2022

Vivo V21e Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo V21e costs Rs....
3 hours ago
China rolls out measures for green-oriented transition mechanism of energy

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out policies and measures...
5 hours ago
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs. 292,699. The...
6 hours ago
Apple will Launch iPhone SE 2022 and M2-Powered MacBook Pro on March 8th

Apple is expected to have its first launch event of the year...
6 hours ago
PHOTOS: Here is  What The Apple iPhone Flip Will Look Like 

After Samsung's bendy Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the clamshell Galaxy Z...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
7 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth ‘began weeping.’ When a’special royal’ died,

Queen Elizabeth reportedly began sobbing hysterically on a plane in Kenya because...
11 mins ago
Every misadventure will be responded with full force, says General Bajwa

General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said, “We must be ready to respond...
17 mins ago
Mexico raises rates for 6th time to fight inflation

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday raised...
Wordle Answer Today
17 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 11th February #237 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 237 that was released today, February 10,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600