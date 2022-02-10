Camilla’s status as future Queen consort is under threat from Prince Harry

Experts fear Prince Harry’s memoir will jeopardise Duchess Camilla’s position as future Queen consort.

This revelation was made by GB News presenter Dan Wootton while conversing with Robert Jobson.

Mr Wootton began by acknowledging, “There has still been no comment from Prince Harry at all, which we know is deliberate because they think a lot about their communications and how they’re going to be read into.” So are we to believe that William has accepted this while Prince Harry has not?”

Later, Mr Jobson chimed in, saying, “I think that’s what they’re trying to convey, I think we shouldn’t read too much.” I mean, there’s no doubt that Prince William is more pragmatic because he’s going to be the king.”

“He has to be really, he has to be a bit more grown-up about all this but one must remember that when Harry’s mum died, he was only a little boy, he was only 12.” “And he would have found it quite emotionally difficult to accept her as his step-mum and to be fair to Camilla she never really hadn’t… she had a family herself… she never forced herself to be a stand-in mother.” “But you don’t get the impression that Harry is particularly fond of Camilla and we’ll wait to see what he says in this book…”