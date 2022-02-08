Huawei Mate 30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 Rs. 139,999 in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30 Huawei’s 6 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model is available in Black, Blue, Green, and Gold colours.

Huawei Mate 30- The Upcoming Flagship

Huawei will release the Mate 30 in the fourth quarter of this year. To be more specific, officials have stated that it will be released this year in September or October. According to the officials, the Huawei Mate 30 would include a technique known as Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV). The technology is used to accurately position transistors in a chipset. Because of its smaller size, Huawei’s Mate 30 will perform more effectively. The decreased size will also use less energy to complete a task. The Huawei Mate 30s will be powered by the Kirin 985 chipset. The chipset with EUV Technology is regarded as one of the most significant and efficient SoCs. The phone will include 6 GB of RAM to enable fast processing, while the Huawei Mate 30 will have 128 GB of internal storage. The storage that will allow you to store a large amount of data. The Huawei 30’s triple rear camera arrangement is expected to be one of the best in the industry. The primary sensor will have 40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP resolution. The front-facing selfie camera will be 24 megapixels. In terms of the Huawei Mate 30’s fingerprint sensor, the handset will, as is customary, include a screen-embedded fingerprint reader. A large battery is required for a smartphone. As a result, the Huawei Mate 30 comes with a huge battery that has a capacity of 4200 mAh. This will be enough to keep the display screen running for about a day. When it comes to the Mate 30’s display setting. So, the handset will have a 6.2-inch display arrangement, and the panel will have a Full HD+ OLED display. It appears that the kingdom of Samsung will now have to deal with some major jerks once the other tech behemoths release their smartphones.

Huawei Mate 30 Specifications

Also available with 5G

Versions: TAS-L09, TAS-L29 (Global); TAS-AL00, TAS-TL00 (China)

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Global 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – China Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2019, September Status Available. Released 2019, September

Body Dimensions 160.8 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm (6.33 x 3.00 x 0.33 in) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash protection

Display Type OLED, HDR10 Size 6.62 inches, 107.6 cm2 (~87.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~389 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, EMUI 10, no Google Play Services Chipset Kirin 990 (7 nm+) CPU Octa-core (2×2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2×2.09 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.86 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MP16

Memory Card slot NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.0

Main Camera Triple 40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.54″, PDAF, Laser AF

8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide) Features Leica optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Dual 24 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.9Âµm

TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 32-bit/384kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Face ID, fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 40W

Fast wireless charging 27W

Reverse wireless charging