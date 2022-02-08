Huawei Mate 30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 Rs. 139,999 in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30 Huawei’s 6 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model is available in Black, Blue, Green, and Gold colours.
- Expected Price of Huawei Mate 30 in Pakistan is Rs. 139,999.
- Expected Price of Huawei in USD is $1043.
Huawei Mate 30- The Upcoming Flagship
Huawei will release the Mate 30 in the fourth quarter of this year. To be more specific, officials have stated that it will be released this year in September or October. According to the officials, the Huawei Mate 30 would include a technique known as Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV). The technology is used to accurately position transistors in a chipset. Because of its smaller size, Huawei’s Mate 30 will perform more effectively. The decreased size will also use less energy to complete a task. The Huawei Mate 30s will be powered by the Kirin 985 chipset. The chipset with EUV Technology is regarded as one of the most significant and efficient SoCs. The phone will include 6 GB of RAM to enable fast processing, while the Huawei Mate 30 will have 128 GB of internal storage. The storage that will allow you to store a large amount of data. The Huawei 30’s triple rear camera arrangement is expected to be one of the best in the industry. The primary sensor will have 40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP resolution. The front-facing selfie camera will be 24 megapixels. In terms of the Huawei Mate 30’s fingerprint sensor, the handset will, as is customary, include a screen-embedded fingerprint reader. A large battery is required for a smartphone. As a result, the Huawei Mate 30 comes with a huge battery that has a capacity of 4200 mAh. This will be enough to keep the display screen running for about a day. When it comes to the Mate 30’s display setting. So, the handset will have a 6.2-inch display arrangement, and the panel will have a Full HD+ OLED display. It appears that the kingdom of Samsung will now have to deal with some major jerks once the other tech behemoths release their smartphones.
Huawei Mate 30 Specifications
Also available with 5G
Versions: TAS-L09, TAS-L29 (Global); TAS-AL00, TAS-TL00 (China)
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Global
|
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – China
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, September
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, September
|Body
|Dimensions
|160.8 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm (6.33 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|
|IP53, dust and splash protection
|Display
|Type
|OLED, HDR10
|Size
|6.62 inches, 107.6 cm2 (~87.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~389 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, EMUI 10, no Google Play Services
|Chipset
|Kirin 990 (7 nm+)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2×2.09 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.86 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP16
|Memory
|Card slot
|NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
|
|UFS 3.0
|Main Camera
|Triple
|40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.54″, PDAF, Laser AF
8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)
|Features
|Leica optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|24 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.9Âµm
TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|
|32-bit/384kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Face ID, fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 40W
Fast wireless charging 27W
Reverse wireless charging
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 16 reviews.