Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 01:28 am
Huawei Mate 30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei Mate 30

The Huawei Mate 30 Rs. 139,999 in Pakistan. The Huawei Mate 30 Huawei’s 6 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage model is available in Black, Blue, Green, and Gold colours.

  • Expected Price of Huawei Mate 30 in Pakistan is Rs. 139,999.
  • Expected Price of Huawei in USD is $1043.

Huawei Mate 30- The Upcoming Flagship

Huawei will release the Mate 30 in the fourth quarter of this year. To be more specific, officials have stated that it will be released this year in September or October. According to the officials, the Huawei Mate 30 would include a technique known as Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV). The technology is used to accurately position transistors in a chipset. Because of its smaller size, Huawei’s Mate 30 will perform more effectively. The decreased size will also use less energy to complete a task. The Huawei Mate 30s will be powered by the Kirin 985 chipset. The chipset with EUV Technology is regarded as one of the most significant and efficient SoCs. The phone will include 6 GB of RAM to enable fast processing, while the Huawei Mate 30 will have 128 GB of internal storage. The storage that will allow you to store a large amount of data. The Huawei 30’s triple rear camera arrangement is expected to be one of the best in the industry. The primary sensor will have 40 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP resolution. The front-facing selfie camera will be 24 megapixels. In terms of the Huawei Mate 30’s fingerprint sensor, the handset will, as is customary, include a screen-embedded fingerprint reader. A large battery is required for a smartphone. As a result, the Huawei Mate 30 comes with a huge battery that has a capacity of 4200 mAh. This will be enough to keep the display screen running for about a day. When it comes to the Mate 30’s display setting. So, the handset will have a 6.2-inch display arrangement, and the panel will have a Full HD+ OLED display. It appears that the kingdom of Samsung will now have to deal with some major jerks once the other tech behemoths release their smartphones.

Huawei Mate 30 Specifications

Also available with 5G
Versions: TAS-L09, TAS-L29 (Global); TAS-AL00, TAS-TL00 (China)

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Global
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 – China
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2019, September
Status Available. Released 2019, September
Body
Dimensions 160.8 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm (6.33 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz)
Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP53, dust and splash protection
Display
Type OLED, HDR10
Size 6.62 inches, 107.6 cm2 (~87.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~389 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, EMUI 10, no Google Play Services
Chipset Kirin 990 (7 nm+)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2×2.09 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.86 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G76 MP16
Memory
Card slot NM (Nano Memory), up to 256GB (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
UFS 3.0
Main Camera
Triple 40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.54″, PDAF, Laser AF
8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)
Features Leica optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Dual 24 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.9Âµm
TOF 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
32-bit/384kHz audio
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
Infrared port Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Face ID, fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 40W
Fast wireless charging 27W
Reverse wireless charging
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 16 reviews.

