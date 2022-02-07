Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 06:36 pm
Huawei Y7 Prime Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei Y7

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 retails for Rs. 22,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Huawei mobile products in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Retail Price of Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999.
  • Retail Price of Huawei in USD is $171.

Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 – Phenomenal In Performance!

Huawei is working on its Y7 Prime series, and in 2019, you will witness a fresh style for this smartphone, with a more classic design that is the major draw of this gadget. The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 has rounded edges on the backside of the device for a smooth and solid grip. This phone is only available in two colours: black and Aurora blue, both of which look excellent on Huawei’s Y7 Prime 2019. It also has a new appearance in its display, and the water drop notch on the top of the display looks rather nice. The Huawei Y7 Prime’s display has a 1520 x 720 pixel resolution, which allows you to see the right number of colours when compared to the nature of the items. The Y7 Prime 2019 by Huawei has a big 6.26-inch display, and this company used the IPS matrix, which is practically perfect in the smartphone sector. Looking for a better smartphone at a fair price, we can state that Huawei Prime 2019 is a true champion that comes in a reasonable price with a slew of new and appealing features that Samsung did not include in the majority of its devices. The front and back cameras of the Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 have artificial intelligence that recognises moods and clicks photographs based on your expressions, which can then be improved by editing. The Y7 Prime 2019 employed AI technology in its battery saving algorithm to monitor battery usage and alter background app usage based on battery power. The Prime 2019 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 CPU boosts the device’s performance with all of its strength.

Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 SE Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2019, January
Status Available. Released 2019, January
Body
Dimensions 158.9 x 76.9 x 8.1 mm (6.26 x 3.03 x 0.32 in)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz)
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.26 inches, 97.8 cm2 (~80.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 8.1 (Oreo); EMUI 8.2
Chipset Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
CPU Octa-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Adreno 506
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 1 TB (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 32GB 3GB RAM
Main Camera
Dual 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF
2 MP, depth sensor
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Charging Battery charging 10W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 4 reviews.

 

 

