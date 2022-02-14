Huawei’s Next-Generation 3D Camera Could Replace Skin Doctors

According to a recently discovered Huawei patent, the Chinese corporation is developing a 3D camera capable of analysing your facial and skin structure.

On July 27, 2021, this patent was initially submitted with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). It is a 43-page paper that was released by LetsGoDigital on January 27, 2022. The technology journal has also provided 3D CAD models of the technology to show us how it could look.

The renders are based on a smartphone, but because it is a utility patent, Huawei may use the technology differently. However, there is a big display in the centre of a circular camera configuration in the renders. This display analyses the images captured by the 3D camera and assigns a score to your facial skin health based on its findings.

To capture a comprehensive 3D model of the face, you must follow all of the on-screen directions while recording. It is primarily intended for humans, but it can also identify dogs and cats. It’s unclear how this camera works, but you’ll most likely need to move your face around to capture all angles.

The ultimate result will include information regarding your pores, wrinkles, acne, blackheads, colour spots, rashes, dark eyes, or a mix of these. It will also give you ideas and recommendations on how to improve the health of your facial skin.

This 3D camera technology appears to have the potential to be incredibly useful in the medical industry as well as beauty salons.