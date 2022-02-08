India’s telecom minister says 5G network in final stages of development

NEW DELHI, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — India’s federal minister of communications, electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw Tuesday said the country’s 5G network was in its final stages of development and the country is participating in the development of 6G standards.

“The country has developed it’s own indigenously developed 4G core and radio network. The 5G network is also in its final stages of development. The country is participating today in the development of 6G standards,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister made the remarks during his inaugural address at the India Telecom 2022 international business expo organized by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC).

The expo that is being held virtually will end on Thursday. It is being organized with the objective to provide opportunities to the Indian telecom stakeholders to meet qualified overseas buyers.

According to officials, qualified buyers from more than 45 countries are attending the event and over 40 Indian telecom companies are showcasing their products and capabilities at the exhibition.