Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 05:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

India’s telecom minister says 5G network in final stages of development

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 05:53 pm
India's telecom minister says 5G network in final stages of development

Google

NEW DELHI, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — India’s federal minister of communications, electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw Tuesday said the country’s 5G network was in its final stages of development and the country is participating in the development of 6G standards.

“The country has developed it’s own indigenously developed 4G core and radio network. The 5G network is also in its final stages of development. The country is participating today in the development of 6G standards,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister made the remarks during his inaugural address at the India Telecom 2022 international business expo organized by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC).

The expo that is being held virtually will end on Thursday. It is being organized with the objective to provide opportunities to the Indian telecom stakeholders to meet qualified overseas buyers.

According to officials, qualified buyers from more than 45 countries are attending the event and over 40 Indian telecom companies are showcasing their products and capabilities at the exhibition.

 

Read More

23 hours ago
Apple will release a low-cost iPhone on March 8th

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to hold a product launch...
23 hours ago
WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is Getting New Voice Message Features

The WhatsApp voice message player was recently made available to iPhone users....
23 hours ago
Tecno Spark Go Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The retail price of the Tecno Spark Go in Pakistan is Rs....
23 hours ago
Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan and Specs

Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan Infinix Hot 10 Play price...
23 hours ago
Huawei Y7 Prime Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 retails for Rs. 22,999 in Pakistan. The...
1 day ago
LHC dismisses petition seeking ban on PUBG in Pakistan

LAHORE: Due to the non-appearance of the petitioner' lawyer, the Lahore High...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

National Stadium Karachi
3 mins ago
PSL 7: PCB is grateful to people of Karachi for making PSL 2022 successful

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) thanked Karachi cricket fans, district administration...
3 mins ago
Where to watch Oscar nominations for 2022?

Movie fans, rejoice: the Oscar nominations for 2022 will be announced soon....
5 mins ago
Sydney Sweeney talks about her obsession with cars

Sydney Sweeney can't seem to get away from her favourite pastime. Sure,...
5 mins ago
NADRA launches Centralised Complaint Management System

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced newly redesigned NADRA Centralised...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600