Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan and Specs

Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is PKR 15999The phone is equipped with the Helio G25, which is a gaming processor. When it comes to day-to-day tasks, the smartphone will perform admirably. When playing video games on modest settings, you can expect good results.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play’s 2/4GB RAM RAM be suffice, and multitasking should be no problem. For a phone at this price point, the RAM combined with a gaming CPU is a good mix. The storage is also satisfactory. Despite the fact that it is an older eMMC that is slower, it will suffice.

Infinix Hot 10 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2020, August Status Released

Body Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm (6.74 x 3.06 x 0.35 in) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~264 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, XOS 6.0 Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Quad 16 MP, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

QVGA (Low light sensor) Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 37 reviews.