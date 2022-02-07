Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan and Specs
Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan
Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is PKR 15999The phone is equipped with the Helio G25, which is a gaming processor. When it comes to day-to-day tasks, the smartphone will perform admirably. When playing video games on modest settings, you can expect good results.
The Infinix Hot 10 Play’s 2/4GB RAM RAM be suffice, and multitasking should be no problem. For a phone at this price point, the RAM combined with a gaming CPU is a good mix. The storage is also satisfactory. Despite the fact that it is an older eMMC that is slower, it will suffice.
Infinix Hot 10 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, August
|Status
|Released
|Body
|Dimensions
|171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm (6.74 x 3.06 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels (~264 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, XOS 6.0
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|16 MP, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
QVGA (Low light sensor)
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 37 reviews.
|Pros And Cons Of Infinix Hot 10
GOOD
Infinix Hot 10 Strengths
Huge Display
Durable Battery with fast charging
Quad camera setup
Updated OS
Reasonable as per competitive brands
BAD
Infinix Hot 10 Weaknesses
No innovation in design
Not water resistant
Flash light feature could be upgrade to dual
Colors can be added to improve design
Download BOL News App for latest news