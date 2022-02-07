Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 06:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan and Specs

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 06:41 pm
Infinix Hot 10 Play

Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan and Specs

Infinix Hot 10 Play Price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is PKR 15999The phone is equipped with the Helio G25, which is a gaming processor. When it comes to day-to-day tasks, the smartphone will perform admirably. When playing video games on modest settings, you can expect good results.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play’s 2/4GB RAM RAM be suffice, and multitasking should be no problem. For a phone at this price point, the RAM combined with a gaming CPU is a good mix. The storage is also satisfactory. Despite the fact that it is an older eMMC that is slower, it will suffice.

Infinix Hot 10 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2020, August
Status Released
Body
Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm (6.74 x 3.06 x 0.35 in)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~82.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~264 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, XOS 6.0
Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Quad 16 MP, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
QVGA (Low light sensor)
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5200 mAh, non-removable
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 37 reviews.
Pros And Cons Of Infinix Hot 10

GOOD

Infinix Hot 10 Strengths

Huge Display

Durable Battery with fast charging

Quad camera setup

Updated OS

Reasonable as per competitive brands

BAD

Infinix Hot 10 Weaknesses

No innovation in design

Not water resistant

Flash light feature could be upgrade to dual

Colors can be added to improve design

Read More

18 hours ago
What to expect: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Because the Galaxy S22 family is one of the most eagerly awaited...
19 hours ago
vivo T1 5G camera samples and live shots surface online

The vivo T1 5G is just around the corner, with an official...
19 hours ago
Samsung A52 price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999. Official dealers and...
21 hours ago
Realme C35 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The Realme C35 is likely to cost Rs. 27,999 in Pakistan. The...
21 hours ago
Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Spark 6 costs Rs. 19,599. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile...
2 days ago
VIVO NEX 5 render leaks online alongside February announcement window

Rumors of a new vivo NEX device have been infrequent, but have...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

17 seconds ago
Over 200 Pak-Afghan trade related issues resolved in less than 6 months, says Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has told the 12th meeting of Pakistan-Afghanistan...
5 mins ago
Celebrities rush to congratulates the new Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are now parents for the second time....
Huawei Y7
6 mins ago
Huawei Y7 Prime Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 retails for Rs. 22,999 in Pakistan. The...
15 mins ago
Kim Kardashian has reportedly done being nice

Kim Kardashian was forced to make a public statement in response to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600