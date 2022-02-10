Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Infinix Zero 8i costs Rs. 34,999. The retail pricing of Infinix mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
Infinix has released the new Zero 8i smartphone to the market. A phone that is infinitesimally cheap but has remarkable pricing specifications. Large-screen phones are extremely popular in Pakistan. The new Infinix Zero 8i is a huge phone with a 6.89″ IPS screen with HD Plus quality. It’s still a low-cost phone with an intriguing aspect ratio of 20:9. The Infinix Zero 8i has a screen with two punch holes in the upper left corner, which houses the Dual 16 + 8 MP selfie camera. In advertising materials, the frames around the screen are remarkably tiny. The new Infinix Zero 8i comes with On the back, there is a quad camera configuration with 48MP (primary camera + 8MP + 2MP and 2MP).
Infinix Zero 8 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, August 27
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, August 31
|Body
|Dimensions
|168.7 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm (6.64 x 3.00 x 0.36 in)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.85 inches, 111.4 cm2 (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels (~392 ppi density)
|90Hz refresh rate
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Dual
|48 MP, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm
8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W
|Tests
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-28.4 LUFS (Average)
