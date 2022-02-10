Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 12:08 am
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Infinix Zero 8i costs Rs. 34,999. The retail pricing of Infinix mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Infinix Zero 8i in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.
  • Price of Infinix in USD is $217.

 

Infinix has released the new Zero 8i smartphone to the market. A phone that is infinitesimally cheap but has remarkable pricing specifications. Large-screen phones are extremely popular in Pakistan. The new Infinix Zero 8i is a huge phone with a 6.89″ IPS screen with HD Plus quality. It’s still a low-cost phone with an intriguing aspect ratio of 20:9. The Infinix Zero 8i has a screen with two punch holes in the upper left corner, which houses the Dual 16 + 8 MP selfie camera. In advertising materials, the frames around the screen are remarkably tiny. The new Infinix Zero 8i comes with On the back, there is a quad camera configuration with 48MP (primary camera + 8MP + 2MP and 2MP).

Infinix Zero 8 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2020, August 27
Status Available. Released 2020, August 31
Body
Dimensions 168.7 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm (6.64 x 3.00 x 0.36 in)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.85 inches, 111.4 cm2 (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~392 ppi density)
90Hz refresh rate
Platform
OS Android 10
Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G76 MC4
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Dual 48 MP, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm
8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
Radio FM radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W
Tests
Camera Photo / Video
Loudspeaker -28.4 LUFS (Average)
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 36 reviews.

