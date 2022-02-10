Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Infinix Zero 8i costs Rs. 34,999. The retail pricing of Infinix mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Infinix Zero 8i in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.

Price of Infinix in USD is $217.

Infinix has released the new Zero 8i smartphone to the market. A phone that is infinitesimally cheap but has remarkable pricing specifications. Large-screen phones are extremely popular in Pakistan. The new Infinix Zero 8i is a huge phone with a 6.89″ IPS screen with HD Plus quality. It’s still a low-cost phone with an intriguing aspect ratio of 20:9. The Infinix Zero 8i has a screen with two punch holes in the upper left corner, which houses the Dual 16 + 8 MP selfie camera. In advertising materials, the frames around the screen are remarkably tiny. The new Infinix Zero 8i comes with On the back, there is a quad camera configuration with 48MP (primary camera + 8MP + 2MP and 2MP).

Infinix Zero 8 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, August 27 Status Available. Released 2020, August 31

Body Dimensions 168.7 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm (6.64 x 3.00 x 0.36 in) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.85 inches, 111.4 cm2 (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~392 ppi density) 90Hz refresh rate

Platform OS Android 10 Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G76 MC4

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Dual 48 MP, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm

8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS Radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W

Tests Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -28.4 LUFS (Average)