Official Galaxy Tab S8 promos have arrived, confirming specifications and sale packages.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series will be released on February 9, but we now know almost everything about all six devices.

This latest leak comes from famed leaker Evan Blass and features photographs of the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra, as well as display and battery stats, dimensions, and what’s in the box information.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a 14.6-inch 2960x1848px Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The slate is 326.4×280.6×5.5mm in size and weighs 728g.

It sports an 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, and expandable storage. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will come with a S Pen, a USB-C to USB-C connection, pamphlets, and a SIM tool.

Moving on to the Galaxy Tab S8+, it comes with the same in-box accessories as the Galaxy Tab S8. It measures 285x185x5.7mm, weighs 572g, and houses a 12.4-inch 2800x1752px 120Hz Super AMOLED with a resolution of 2800x1752px.

The Galaxy Tab S8 + is powered by a 10,090mAh battery that charges at 45W.

Finally, there’s the Galaxy Tab S8. It has an 11-inch 2560x1600px LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The tablet has dimensions of 253.8×165.3×6.3mm and weighs 503g. Its specifications are completed by an 8,000mAh battery with the same 45W charging.

