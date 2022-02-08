Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:42 pm
Oppo a5 2020 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A5 2020

In Pakistan, the Oppo A5 2020 starts at Rs. 31,999. This is for the base model, which has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

  • Retail Price of Oppo A5 2020 in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999.
  • Retail Price of Oppo in USD is $238.

Oppo A5 2020 – Another Phone of the Series With Quad Camera Setup

Oppo is preparing a handset A5 2020 for next year, as the name suggests, although it will not be available until September 19. The company’s new series has already launched a quad-camera arrangement, and the Oppo A5 2020 is another smartphone that will enter the market with a quad-camera setup on the back. The new information about the device’s specifications will be on the lower end when compared to the earlier variant. Oppo’s A5 2020 will include a strong chipset, top-tier memory, and a huge battery. It will have a 6.5-inch LCD panel with full HD + quality. The new Oppo A5 2020 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, which is a mid-range chipset that will allow the smartphone to perform smoothly when processing. The Oppo A5 2020 smartphone will have 4 gigabytes of RAM, which will help to fix the execution problem even more. The forthcoming smartphone will have 128 gigabytes of internal storage. The Oppo 2020’s internal storage can be expanded by inserting a microSD card into the built-in dedicated slot, which can hold up to 256 gigabytes. The phone’s front camera is housed in a water-drop notch and is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor. A quad camera arrangement is located on the back of the Oppo A5 2020. The primary sensor is 12 megapixels, the secondary sensor is 8 megapixels, and the third and fourth sensors are both 2 megapixels. The Oppo A5 2020 will run ColorOS 6, which is based on Android Pie. The big battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh is there to deliver a lot of power. In order to provide complete security, the new A5 2020 will include a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Samsung also intends to release entry-level smartphones for average buyers.

OPPO A5 2020 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2019, September
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 163.6 x 75.4 x 9.1 mm (6.44 x 2.97 x 0.36 in)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~82.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
480 nits max brightness
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6.0
Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPU Adreno 610
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 3GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, 1.25µm, PDAF
8 MP, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm
2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, 1.75µm, depth sensor
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
24-bit/192kHz audio
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Dolby Atmos sound
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Charging Power bank/Reverse charging
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 16 reviews.

