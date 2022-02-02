Oppo f19 Price in Pakistan and Specification

Oppo f19 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the pricing of the Oppo F19 is Rs. 36,999. In official warranty, retail prices for Oppo smartphones are set by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Oppo F19 in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.

Price of Oppo in USD is $229.

OPPO F19 – First Smartphone With Ten Time Optical Zoom!

What if OPPO released the F19 with 10X optical zoom instead of 5X? An inventive brand like this can do anything, and we already know that this brand has accomplished the impossible, and now the OPPO F19 is about to recreate history by launching a smartphone with 10x Zoom in its back camera lens. Not only that, but the OPPO F19 is rumoured to have a 3D camera that allows you to change your clothing and perform other things with the same type of camera that is used in other devices. OPPO has focused on the camera section of the F19, and now you will get a smarter camera capable of zooming just like a DSLR camera lens, all while minimising image pixel distortion. The camera on the OPPO F19 will be so powerful that it will be able to snap images at night without the aid of a flashlight, a feature that Samsung has employed in its flagship smartphone and that OPPO is now introducing to the F19. The increase of the fingerprint scanner space on the front screen of the F19 is another feature that will take your breath away. There will be more room on the screen for you to place your fingers to unlock the smartphone. It is also reported that the F19 can now be unlocked with two fingers at the same time rather than a single finger. The Snapdragon 662 will power this smartphone, which is a competitive chipset capable of performing many jobs rather easily, therefore the F19 appears to be a genuinely powerful machine capable of doing everything that we have covered previously. Fast charging is a new trend in the smartphone business, which is why the OPPO F19 comes with super-fast charging, or in other words, VOOC charging, which is capable of charging your new OPPO F19 with fairly incredible speed.

OPPO F19 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2021, April 01 Status Available. Released 2021, April 08

Body Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.91 x 0.31 in) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) GPU Adreno 610

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0Âµm Features Panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised)

SuperVOOC 2.0

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 23 reviews.

