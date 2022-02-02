Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
03rd Feb, 2022. 02:53 am

Oppo f19 Price in Pakistan and Specification

In Pakistan, the pricing of the Oppo F19 is Rs. 36,999. In official warranty, retail prices for Oppo smartphones are set by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Oppo F19 in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.
  • Price of Oppo in USD is $229.

OPPO F19 – First Smartphone With Ten Time Optical Zoom!

What if OPPO released the F19 with 10X optical zoom instead of 5X? An inventive brand like this can do anything, and we already know that this brand has accomplished the impossible, and now the OPPO F19 is about to recreate history by launching a smartphone with 10x Zoom in its back camera lens. Not only that, but the OPPO F19 is rumoured to have a 3D camera that allows you to change your clothing and perform other things with the same type of camera that is used in other devices. OPPO has focused on the camera section of the F19, and now you will get a smarter camera capable of zooming just like a DSLR camera lens, all while minimising image pixel distortion. The camera on the OPPO F19 will be so powerful that it will be able to snap images at night without the aid of a flashlight, a feature that Samsung has employed in its flagship smartphone and that OPPO is now introducing to the F19. The increase of the fingerprint scanner space on the front screen of the F19 is another feature that will take your breath away. There will be more room on the screen for you to place your fingers to unlock the smartphone. It is also reported that the F19 can now be unlocked with two fingers at the same time rather than a single finger. The Snapdragon 662 will power this smartphone, which is a competitive chipset capable of performing many jobs rather easily, therefore the F19 appears to be a genuinely powerful machine capable of doing everything that we have covered previously. Fast charging is a new trend in the smartphone business, which is why the OPPO F19 comes with super-fast charging, or in other words, VOOC charging, which is capable of charging your new OPPO F19 with fairly incredible speed.

 

OPPO F19 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2021, April 01
Status Available. Released 2021, April 08
Body
Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
GPU Adreno 610
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.09″, 1.0Âµm
Features Panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised)
SuperVOOC 2.0
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 23 reviews.

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. 

