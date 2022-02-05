Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 09:28 pm
Oppo Reno 7 5g Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5g

In Pakistan, the Oppo Reno 7 is likely to cost Rs. 74,999. Oppo Reno 7 is expected to be released on December 31, 2021. Oppo’s 8 GB RAM / 256 GB internal storage model is available in Stary Black and Startrails Blue.

  • Expected Price of Oppo Reno 7 in Pakistan is Rs. 74,999.
  • Expected Price of Oppo in USD is $559.

Oppo Reno 7 – The Mini Flagship Smartphone

Oppo is introducing its all-new Reno 7 smartphone to the market. Oppo, a Chinese manufacturer, is working on the latest smartphone in its new Reno series. The upcoming smartphone will be called Oppo Reno 7 and will be in the mid-range segment. The smartphone will be powered by one of the market’s most recent chipsets, the MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G. The phone’s chipset is likewise a flagship chipset capable of handling all of the high-end specifications with precision and simplicity. The new Oppo Reno 7 handset sports a 2.4 GHz Octa-core CPU to give this chipset greater power. The upcoming smartphone has a big 6.43-inch screen size, and customers will like using it. The Oppo Reno 7 will sport an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. the engine of the new Reno 7 by Oppo has used a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU in this gadget, which is the most recent in the market. The SoC of the company’s upcoming smartphone, Oppo 7, is combined with 8 gigabytes of RAM. The device’s processor and RAM will make the phone’s processing speed lightning fast. The internal storage space of the upcoming Oppo Reno 7 is 256 gigabytes. This is sufficient storage capacity to allow you to store a large amount of data for future use. The rear of this phone has a Triple Camera arrangement, with the main sensor measuring 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The Oppo Reno 7 selfie shooter is still unknown. The phone has an optical fingerprint sensor under the display to secure it from unwanted users. The phone’s battery is also quite large. The Oppo Reno 7 is powered by a Li-Po Non-removable, 4500 mAh battery for ample backup time, and the smartphone has a Fast charging of 65W, allowing it to charge your device quickly. Now, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will be aiming to incorporate features similar to those found in the Reno 7.

 

OPPO Reno 7 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE
5G bands SA/NSA
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Launch
Announced Not announced yet
Status Rumored
Body
Dimensions
Weight
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), aluminum back, glass back (Gorilla Glass)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 90Hz, HDR10+
Size 6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Platform
OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.X
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G68 MC4
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
UFS 3.1
Main Camera
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0Âµm, omnidirectional PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.8″, 1.0Âµm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
Selfie Camera
Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm
Features Panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
Battery
Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 65W
Reverse charging
SuperVOOC 2.0
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 3 reviews.

