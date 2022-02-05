Oppo Reno 7 5g Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5g Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Oppo Reno 7 is likely to cost Rs. 74,999. Oppo Reno 7 is expected to be released on December 31, 2021. Oppo’s 8 GB RAM / 256 GB internal storage model is available in Stary Black and Startrails Blue.
- Expected Price of Oppo Reno 7 in Pakistan is Rs. 74,999.
- Expected Price of Oppo in USD is $559.
Oppo Reno 7 – The Mini Flagship Smartphone
Oppo is introducing its all-new Reno 7 smartphone to the market. Oppo, a Chinese manufacturer, is working on the latest smartphone in its new Reno series. The upcoming smartphone will be called Oppo Reno 7 and will be in the mid-range segment. The smartphone will be powered by one of the market’s most recent chipsets, the MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G. The phone’s chipset is likewise a flagship chipset capable of handling all of the high-end specifications with precision and simplicity. The new Oppo Reno 7 handset sports a 2.4 GHz Octa-core CPU to give this chipset greater power. The upcoming smartphone has a big 6.43-inch screen size, and customers will like using it. The Oppo Reno 7 will sport an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. the engine of the new Reno 7 by Oppo has used a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU in this gadget, which is the most recent in the market. The SoC of the company’s upcoming smartphone, Oppo 7, is combined with 8 gigabytes of RAM. The device’s processor and RAM will make the phone’s processing speed lightning fast. The internal storage space of the upcoming Oppo Reno 7 is 256 gigabytes. This is sufficient storage capacity to allow you to store a large amount of data for future use. The rear of this phone has a Triple Camera arrangement, with the main sensor measuring 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The Oppo Reno 7 selfie shooter is still unknown. The phone has an optical fingerprint sensor under the display to secure it from unwanted users. The phone’s battery is also quite large. The Oppo Reno 7 is powered by a Li-Po Non-removable, 4500 mAh battery for ample backup time, and the smartphone has a Fast charging of 65W, allowing it to charge your device quickly. Now, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers will be aiming to incorporate features similar to those found in the Reno 7.
OPPO Reno 7 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE
|5G bands
|SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|Not announced yet
|Status
|Rumored
|Body
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass), aluminum back, glass back (Gorilla Glass)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 90Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, ColorOS 11.X
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0Âµm, omnidirectional PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.8″, 1.0Âµm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm
|Features
|Panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 65W
Reverse charging
SuperVOOC 2.0
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 3 reviews.