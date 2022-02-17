Oppo to Unveil Find X5 Series on February 24th

Oppo has finally handed out formal invites to the launch event for the new Find X5 series. Anyone can participate in the event on February 24 at 11:00 GMT by going to the official website Oppo.com

It is planned to launch a new series, which will include Oppo’s favoured Find X5 Pro, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and run the ColorOS.

According to leaks, the Oppo Find X5 vanilla model will feature the Dimensity 9000 chipset and include a 5,000 battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo is also anticipated to release a third member of the family, the Find X5 Lite, which is a rebranded version of the Reno7.

Design & Display

The Pro variant has a 6.7″ LTPO AMOLED 1440p+ resolution display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

According to prior rumours, the phone boasts an ultra-hard, genuine ceramic back with a glossy surface. Oppo claims that the gadget is fingerprint-resistant due to a unique texture.

The device will be available in black, white, and a variety of additional colours.

Internals & Storage

The MariSilicon 6nm NPU in the Find X5 Pro is suited for image processing workloads. The smartphone will most likely have up to 12GB of RAM.

Camera

The Find X5 Pro’s camera was created in partnership with Hasselblad.

The smartphone will most likely have two 50 MP, 1/1.56″ IMX766 primary and ultra-wide sensors. The telephoto lens will most likely include a 13MP camera with a 5x hybrid zoom.

The selfie camera will employ a new IMX709 sensor similar to the one found in the Reno7 series.

Battery & Pricing

The Find X5 Pro will include a 5,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging capabilities, and 50W wireless charging.

Pricing and other specifications have not yet been revealed and are expected to show up on 24th February.