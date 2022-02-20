Oppo’s Most Powerful Phone Will Be Launching Next Week

MediaTek is preparing to be a powerful competitor to Qualcomm. In the past, the Taiwanese chipmaker was largely renowned for producing mid-range chipsets, but recently, the company has been focusing more on flagship-grade CPUs.

The Dimensity 9000 was unveiled at the end of 2021 as the company’s most powerful chipset to date, competing against Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200, A15 Bionic, and other top-tier SoCs.

Oppo has already revealed that its future flagship phone, the Oppo Find X5, will have the Dimenisty 9000. The confirmation comes from Oppo’s official Weibo account, indicating that a China launch is on the horizon. The international model will most likely use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

According to tradition, the Find X5 series will comprise four phones in total: the Oppo Find X5, X5 Pro, X5 Lite, and X5 Neo. The Find X5 and Find X5 Pro are expected to be the first to be released, with the less expensive variants following later. The lower-priced phones will most likely use high-end CPUs from the previous generation, such as the Snapdragon 778G.

The Weibo article also confirms the Oppo Find X5 series’ Chinese debut date of February 24, 2022. This suggests that a global rollout should take place within the next month or two.

[embedpost slug=” oppo-to-unveil-find-x5-series-on-february-24th