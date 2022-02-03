Realme 9 Pro Series to be Launched on February 16

Realme released the 9i last month, and the firm stated today that the Pro variants of the 9 Series would be unveiled on February 16. The Realme 9 Pro series will be released around the world, including India and Europe, and the event will be aired live on Realme’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel beginning at 8AM UTC/1:30PM IST.

Because Realme uses the term “series” above, we may expect the new company to showcase more than one smartphone on February 16. The company has already confirmed the release of the Realme 9 Pro+ and disclosed its design and specifications, which include a Dimensity 920 5G SoC, AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint scanner, heart rate monitor, and a triple camera system on the back led by a 50MP Sony IMX766 unit with OIS.

Realme has revealed two colour options for the Realme 9 Pro+: Green and Sunrise Blue, with the latter incorporating the Light Shift Design, which shifts the colour of the rear panel from light blue to red when exposed to sunlight. However, it will not be the first smartphone to include a color-changing back cover, as we just witnessed on the vivo V23 Pro.

Realme’s other smartphone, the Realme 9 Pro, is anticipated to be unveiled on February 16 and will also feature the Light Shift Design.

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Technology News on bolnews.com