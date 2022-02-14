Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 11:17 pm
Redmi collaborates with Mercedes-AMG F1 on the K50 Series Smartphones.

Redmi K50

Redmi has established a formal relationship with the Mercedes-AMG F1 team. Mercedes is likely to be the sole mobile phone partner to investigate extreme performance.

The latest statement also suggests that the Redmi K50 Mercedes F1 smartphone, which will most likely be a limited edition model, will be released. There isn’t much information available about the device.

The business is also preparing to introduce the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone in the Chinese market, thus the Mercedes F1 Limited Edition gadget could be a possible variant of the Gaming edition, which will be available on February 16th.

Design & Display

The Mercedes Edition smartphone is believed to include an iconic colour scheme similar to that of Mercedes F1 cars, such as a grey back panel with black triangular pieces around the middle area of the back panel. Two of the triangles’ sides will be lined with cyan, and a bright RBG strip will be inserted into the camera module.

Two dark Grey racing stripes will run vertically down the centre of the rear panel of the smartphone. The device also has Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team branding and the classic Mercedes emblem in the top right corner.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will have a 6.67-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 px, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, as well as Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Internals & Storage

The handset, which is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, would most likely ship with Android 12 out of the box and the company’s proprietary MIUI 13 custom user interface.

The gadget also has a 4860mm2 Vapor Chamber (VC) cooling area and is said to be the world’s first handset with a CyberEngine ultra-wideband motor.

Camera

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will have a triple-camera arrangement that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13B sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens.

For selfies and video calling, the selfie camera will include a 20MP lens.

Battery & Pricing

The device will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery and will support 120W rapid charging. Redmi is likely to share more information about the device during the upcoming official announcement.

 

