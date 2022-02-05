Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan After Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy A10 : This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A10 costs Rs. 21,999. The selling pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Samsung Galaxy A10 in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999.

Price of Samsung in USD is $136.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung Galaxy A10

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR) $1 to $30 Rs. 430 $31 to $100 Rs. 3200 $101 to $200 Rs. 9580 $201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)