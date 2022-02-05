Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 10:57 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan After Increased TAX

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 10:57 pm
Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan After Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy A10 : This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A10 costs Rs. 21,999. The selling pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Samsung Galaxy A10 in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999.
  • Price of Samsung in USD is $136.

 

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Samsung Galaxy A10

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 430
$31 to $100 Rs. 3200
$101 to $200 Rs. 9580
$201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 550
$31 to $100 Rs. 4323
$101 to $200 Rs. 11561
$201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Read More

3 hours ago
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 05 February 2022

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs....
3 hours ago
Huawei P50 Pro Review: Specifications | A flagship to be proud of

Many years ago, Huawei was the undisputed monarch of smartphone OEMs in...
3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event: what we expect at Galaxy S22 Unpacked 2022

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be presented at Samsung...
20 hours ago
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo V23e: This is the era of mobile phones...
1 day ago
Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo Y20: This is the era of mobile phones...
1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy A02s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A02s Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A02s...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Points Table 2022
6 mins ago
PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi

PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar: Check the updated...
Alizeh Shah
15 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah offered ‘item song’ after her smoking video went viral

Throwback when Popular actoress Alizeh Shah continues to be a visible target...
Samsung Galaxy A21s
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A21s Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy A21s : This is the era of...
Oppo Reno 7 5g
2 hours ago
Oppo Reno 7 5g Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo Reno 7 5g Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo Reno...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600