Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 10:08 pm
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is priced at PKR 226,999. Its price in US dollars is 2258. It is a smartphone with foldable phone technology. This smartphone include 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. This smartphone supports wireless charging and comes with a 5000mAh battery. The phone comes in a variety of colours.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – The Flagship Smartphone Of The Series For The Year 2020

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S20 is the Ultra edition of the series. The new year’s series includes gorgeous smartphones with exceptional features. The series includes a normal model, a plus model, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. This is the series’ flagship, as it has some incredible specs that place it in the flagship category. The Exynos 990 chipset power the smartphone. The chipset of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is also a premium chipset capable of handling all of the high-end specifications with precision and simplicity. The RAM connected to the SoC is 12 gigabytes. This is the high-end RAM capacity found in Samsung Galaxy S20 models. Both the chipset and the RAM is significantly improve the handset’s processing performance. The internal storage is 512 gigabytes, which is enough to keep data on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra for the rest of your life. Full HD + resolution is provided by the 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED panel. The display screen suggests that the next Samsung S20 Ultra would have thin bezels on both sides. As the series’ flagship, the smartphone  have a quad-camera configuration on the back. The main sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has 108 megapixels, with the remaining sensors still hidden beneath the cover. The selfie shooter has a single camera as well. It  run the most recent operating system, Android 10. The battery capacity of the Galaxy S20 Ultra have be around 5000 mAh. This is sufficient power for the company’s new hefty smartphone. The Korean behemoth S20 Ultra, like other firms’ flagships, include an in-display fingerprint reader.

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE (unspecified)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2020, February 11
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm (6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 in)
Weight 220 g (7.76 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Display
Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.9 inches, 114.0 cm2 (~89.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~511 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
HDR10+
Always-on display
120Hz@FHD, 60Hz@QHD
Platform
OS Android 10.0; One UI 2
Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
GPU Mali-G77 MP11
Adreno 650
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 12GB RAM
UFS 3.0
Main Camera
Quad 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8痠, PDAF, OIS
Periscope 48 MP, f/3.5, 103mm (telephoto), 1/2.0″, 0.8痠, PDAF, OIS, 10x hybrid optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1.4痠, Super Steady video
0.3 MP, TOF 3D, f/1.0, (depth)
Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video 4320p@24fps, 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS
Selfie Camera
Dual 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 0.7痠, PDAF
Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR
Video 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 45W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 12 reviews.

 

