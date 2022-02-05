Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event: what we expect at Galaxy S22 Unpacked 2022
The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be presented at Samsung Unpacked 2022 on February 9, making it one of the year’s most important smartphone launch events.
But that’s not all we’re expecting to see. All of the other possible appearances, including tablets and a major musical guest, are listed below.
In summary, this is an event worth watching, so once you’ve finished reading this, mark your calendar for 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT (or 1am AEST on February 10) and return to TechRadar for all the announcements and our expert commentary.
Samsung Galaxy S22
The Samsung Galaxy S22 and its siblings will, of course, be the stars of the show, and we will most likely already know practically everything about them thanks to countless leaks.
The regular S22 is said to sport a flat 6.1-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a glass back but otherwise similar design as the Samsung Galaxy S21, a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera (offering 3x optical zoom).
The front, meanwhile, is reported to have a 10MP selfie camera in a punch-hole, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 is rumoured to have an Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with the latter being available in the US and the former in most other territories. This is a similar split to previous years, and both are high-end chipsets.
RAM is expected to be 8GB, with a storage capacity of 256GB (though there may be other configurations too). The battery is reportedly 3,700mAh with 25W charging capabilities, and the Galaxy S22 will be available in white, black, rose gold, and green.
We even have an idea of the price, which is expected to be the same as or very close to the Samsung Galaxy S21 (which started at $799 / £769 / AU$1,249), and the phone’s real release date may be March 11 – with pre-orders beginning on February 9.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which we’re also expecting to see, appears to be very similar to the standard Samsung Galaxy S22, albeit with a larger 6.6-inch screen and a larger 4,500mAh battery with faster 45W charging.
Otherwise, the reported features are very identical to those listed above, with the exception that the pricing will be higher, but likely similar to the $999 / £949 / AU$1,549 beginning price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. Pre-order and release dates will be the same as for the Samsung Galaxy S22.
While the Samsung Galaxy S22 range as a whole will most likely be the main focus of Unpacked 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will almost certainly be the real star, because if leaks are correct, Samsung has put the most effort into this phone, delivering something that is vastly different from either its predecessor or the rest of the range.
It’s expected to have a completely different design – less curvy and more akin to a Galaxy Note than a standard Galaxy S. That’s not the end of the Galaxy Note comparisons, as reports indicate the phone will include a S Pen stylus and even a slot for it.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to have a curved 6.8-inch 1440 x 3080 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera (with 3x optical zoom), and a 10MP periscope camera (with 10x optical zoom).
While the S22 Ultra is expected to contain the same chipset as the rest of the series (either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or an Exynos 2200, depending on region), it will reportedly offer up to 1TB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM.
The battery is also supposed to be bigger, at 5,000mAh (with 45W charging), and the colours could alter too – watch out for black, white, burgundy, and green tints.
The price could be similar to its predecessor, i.e. around $1,199 / £1,149 / AU$1,849 and above. The release date, on the other hand, may be earlier than the others, with it supposedly hitting stores on February 25. However, we’ve heard that initial stock for the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be extremely limited, so you may still have to wait a while.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which is expected to be a little upgrade over the basic Tab S8, will also be available on February 9.
According to rumours, the phone will have a 12.4-inch 1752 x 2800 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 10,090mAh battery with 45W charging, a microSD card slot, a S Pen stylus, 13MP+5MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing camera, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and optionally 5G.
So it’s virtually the same as the normal Tab S8, with the exception of a larger screen and battery, as well as AMOLED rather than LCD display technology. The available hues will supposedly be the same as well (silver, rose gold, and grey), with a starting price of €949 (about $1,070 / £790 / AU$1,500).
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
That’s it for the items we’re anticipating, but BTS fans should tune in even if they’re not interested in Samsung’s new tablets and phones, because the firm has indicated that BTS will be making an appearance, as seen in the tweet above.
The tweet does not specify in what capacity this South Korean sensation would appear. Is it going to be a live performance? Is this a promotional video? Is there going to be a special BTS version of one of the products? We don’t know, and this is one of the few unanswered questions surrounding Samsung Unpacked 2022.
Download BOL News App for latest news