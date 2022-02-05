Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event: what we expect at Galaxy S22 Unpacked 2022

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be presented at Samsung Unpacked 2022 on February 9, making it one of the year’s most important smartphone launch events.

But that’s not all we’re expecting to see. All of the other possible appearances, including tablets and a major musical guest, are listed below.

In summary, this is an event worth watching, so once you’ve finished reading this, mark your calendar for 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm GMT (or 1am AEST on February 10) and return to TechRadar for all the announcements and our expert commentary.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and its siblings will, of course, be the stars of the show, and we will most likely already know practically everything about them thanks to countless leaks.

The regular S22 is said to sport a flat 6.1-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a glass back but otherwise similar design as the Samsung Galaxy S21, a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera (offering 3x optical zoom).

The front, meanwhile, is reported to have a 10MP selfie camera in a punch-hole, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 is rumoured to have an Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with the latter being available in the US and the former in most other territories. This is a similar split to previous years, and both are high-end chipsets.

RAM is expected to be 8GB, with a storage capacity of 256GB (though there may be other configurations too). The battery is reportedly 3,700mAh with 25W charging capabilities, and the Galaxy S22 will be available in white, black, rose gold, and green.

We even have an idea of the price, which is expected to be the same as or very close to the Samsung Galaxy S21 (which started at $799 / £769 / AU$1,249), and the phone’s real release date may be March 11 – with pre-orders beginning on February 9.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus