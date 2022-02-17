Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 04:50 pm
Samsung is set to reveal foldable phones just before the Mobile World Congress (MWC)

Samsung

Samsung has confirmed that a totally virtual keynote would be held on February 27th at 11:00 PM (PKT), a day before the actual MWC 2022 in-person event begins on February 28th. The event will be live-streamed on the company’s website as well as its official YouTube channel.

This year, the firm will go totally virtual once again, marking the company’s first event following the annual Galaxy Unpacked 2022, where it debuted the flagship Galaxy S22 series devices a few days ago. However, there is currently no information on what the business intends to launch at the MWC.

Given that Samsung has already released the top Galaxy S22 series as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, it’s possible that the company will concentrate on its foldable technology and give details about the next Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones. According to speculation, it could also be launching new laptops, such as premium Chromebooks or Windows 11-powered machines.

We also anticipate the release of various 5G-ready mid-range smartphones, such as the Galaxy M33, Galaxy M23, and Galaxy A53. As of now, the South Korean tech behemoth hasn’t given all of the details, or any information, on what to expect from Samsung at the MWC on February 27th.

