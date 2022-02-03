Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
04th Feb, 2022. 01:00 am
04th Feb, 2022. 01:00 am
Saudi Digital Academy signs deal with Huawei to develop local talents

RIYADH, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Saudi Digital Academy has signed a deal with China’s telecom giant Huawei on developing local technological talents, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The deal, signed by Saudi Digital Academy’s CEO Mohammed Al-Suhaim and Deputy CEO of Huawei Tech Investment in Saudi Arabia Steven Liu on the sidelines of the international technological Conference LEAP, aims to promote the digital transformation of the Kingdom to meet the Saudi vision 2030.

Under the deal, the two sides will cooperate in launching several projects relying on the Huawei Academy for Information Technology and Communications.

About 8,000 Saudi talents are expected to be developed through the Huawei-accredited program of certificates about information technology and communications.

In the coming years, they will also make joint efforts to organize the annual Huawei competition for information technology and communication in the Middle East, which was held in 2021 coordinated by the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Some other activities are going to be held to exchange knowledge, where Huawei will provide accredited certificates for 100 Saudi trainers through the academy’s training program.

 

