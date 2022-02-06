Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 09:53 pm
Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Spark 6

Tecno Spark 6 costs Rs. 19,599. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Tecno Spark 6 in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599.
  • Price of Tecno in USD is $122.

Tecno Spark 6 – A New Variant With Powerful Chipset

The Tecno Spark 6 will be unveiled, and it is supposed to be equipped with cutting-edge technology. The specifications of the cellphones appear to be fairly impressive, and the it will be a great asset to the market once it is released. Though most of the Tecno Spark 6’s specifications are still unknown, it is thought that this time TECNO is substantially investing in its processor area and is aiming to release a powerful chipset. The Tecno Spark 6’s sophisticated processor is the G70. This is a high-end processor that will provide high-end performance. The new smartphone Tecno Spark 6 will have 4 gigabytes of RAM capacity. The phone’s RAM capacity is sufficient to keep things running properly. Tecno’s forthcoming smartphone Spark 6 has 64GB of internal storage. This is sufficient storage capacity to hold a large amount of data. The phone will accommodate a 1 TB microSD card. With this 1 TB microSD card support, the Tecno 6 allows the user to download everything he wants. The phone includes a quad-camera system on the back. The Tecno Spark 6’s main sensor is 16 megapixels, and the rest of the sensors are still hidden beneath the cover. The phone’s front-facing camera will be 8 megapixels. The Tecno Spark 6’s front and rear camera systems are packed with capabilities that will take the phone’s photography to the next level. The upcoming smartphone will also be a major challenger to the upcoming Samsung brands. The Spark 6 will be powered by a Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery. Because it has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, the handset is extremely secure to operate.

 

Tecno Spark 6 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands LTE
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2020, September 25
Status Available. Released 2020, September 25
Body
Dimensions 170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm (6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 in)
Weight
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~83.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density)
480 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
Platform
OS Android 10, HIOS 7.0
Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Quad 16 MP, PDAF
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
QVGA
Features Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1440p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth Yes
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 40 reviews.

