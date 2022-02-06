Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Spark 6 costs Rs. 19,599. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Tecno Spark 6 in Pakistan is Rs. 19,599.

Price of Tecno in USD is $122.

Tecno Spark 6 – A New Variant With Powerful Chipset

The Tecno Spark 6 will be unveiled, and it is supposed to be equipped with cutting-edge technology. The specifications of the cellphones appear to be fairly impressive, and the it will be a great asset to the market once it is released. Though most of the Tecno Spark 6’s specifications are still unknown, it is thought that this time TECNO is substantially investing in its processor area and is aiming to release a powerful chipset. The Tecno Spark 6’s sophisticated processor is the G70. This is a high-end processor that will provide high-end performance. The new smartphone Tecno Spark 6 will have 4 gigabytes of RAM capacity. The phone’s RAM capacity is sufficient to keep things running properly. Tecno’s forthcoming smartphone Spark 6 has 64GB of internal storage. This is sufficient storage capacity to hold a large amount of data. The phone will accommodate a 1 TB microSD card. With this 1 TB microSD card support, the Tecno 6 allows the user to download everything he wants. The phone includes a quad-camera system on the back. The Tecno Spark 6’s main sensor is 16 megapixels, and the rest of the sensors are still hidden beneath the cover. The phone’s front-facing camera will be 8 megapixels. The Tecno Spark 6’s front and rear camera systems are packed with capabilities that will take the phone’s photography to the next level. The upcoming smartphone will also be a major challenger to the upcoming Samsung brands. The Spark 6 will be powered by a Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery. Because it has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, the handset is extremely secure to operate.

Tecno Spark 6 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands LTE Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2020, September 25 Status Available. Released 2020, September 25

Body Dimensions 170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm (6.72 x 3.04 x 0.36 in) Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.8 inches, 109.8 cm2 (~83.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~263 ppi density) 480 nits typ. brightness (advertised)

Platform OS Android 10, HIOS 7.0 Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Quad 16 MP, PDAF

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

QVGA Features Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1440p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP Features Dual-LED flash, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W