Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:01 pm
The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Will Take Place in the Metaverse

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 07:01 pm
Galaxy Unpacked 2022

It appears that South Korean electronics behemoth Samsung will be the first to stage its biggest event of the year in the Metaverse. The much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2022, which will air on February 9th, i.e. this Wednesday, will be available in both virtual and physical reality.

Fans of the Metaverse can participate in the event by visiting 837X, a recreation of Samsung’s flagship New York City experience centre within the virtual reality platform Decentraland (a blockchain-powered virtual space where users can purchase exclusive digital assets such as land, estates, or Avatar wearables). However, as with previous Galaxy Unpacked presentations, fans may still watch the live feed on Samsung Newsroom and its official YouTube channel.

How to Virtually Attend Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Users must also connect their MetaMask wallet and give credentials to get the full Samsung 837X experience. However, the business believes that users who log in as guests would not receive the full Galaxy Unpacked experience, as opposed to those who use a Decentraland ID.

To participate in Decentraland events, fans must first establish an avatar and a passport after opening Decentraland. MetaMask is used to generate the password.

After you’ve completed the initial setup, click “Explore the World” to transfer your avatar into the Decentraland Genesis Plaza. From there, you can explore Decentraland or use the link on the events page to teleport to the Samsung 837X experience.

Previous sources indicated that the Samsung would announce its forthcoming Galaxy S22 flagship, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 series, at this year’s event. It will begin at 8:00 PM (PKT), and you can watch it live on Samsung’s official website, YouTube channel, or the Metaverse.

 

