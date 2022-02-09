Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:14 pm
The Infinix Zero is the company’s first 5G smartphone

Infinix, a Chinese smartphone company, has released its first 5G-enabled cellphone, the Zero 5G. This latest smartphone is part of the company’s mid-range lineup with 5G capability. It was initially released in Nigeria but will soon be available in Pakistan and other countries.

Design & Display

The Uni-Curve design of the smartphone is reminiscent of the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which was released in 2021 and has a similar camera hump with an elevated camera island that rests under the same plastic as the rest of the rear panel.

The Infinix Zero 5G has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a standard 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. A punch-hole cut-out in the display houses a 16MP selfie camera with dual-LED flash.

Infinix Zero 5G

The smartphone comes in three colors – Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, and Skylight Orange.

Hardware & Internals

The Infinix Zero 5G is powered by a Dimensity 900 chipset, 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. A separate microSD card slot allows for storage expansion up to 256GB.

The Zero 5G is powered by XOS 10 on top of Android 11. FM radio, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone connector, and a USB Type-C port are among the many connectivity choices. A light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, g-sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor are among the sensors aboard. It also has a fingerprint scanner on the side for biometrics and authentication.

The device also uses a heat pipe to keep the temperatures in check.

Infinix Zero 5G

Cameras

The Zero 5G’s rear camera configuration is led by a 48MP main unit with 30X zoom capacity, which is complemented by a 13MP lens with 2x telephoto and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear cameras are paired with dual-LED flash units.

Furthermore, the back camera can record 4K video at 30 frames per second (fps).

Infinix Zero 5G

Battery & Pricing

The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W rapid charging capabilities.

The Infinix Zero 5G is set to launch in India on February 14th, with prices starting at Rs. 46,627 ($267). After its formal release, the handset will only be available for purchase through Flipkart.

However, the company has not announced anything about the smartphone’s international debut as of yet, but we hope to learn more about the final cost of this smartphone in the coming days.

Specifications of Infinix Zero 5

  • Chipset: Dimensity 900
  • OS: XOS 10 on top of Android 11
  • Display:
    • 6.7″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8GB
    • Internal: 128GB
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple): 48 MP (wide)
      13 MP (telephoto), 2 MP (depth)
    • Front: 16MP
  • Colors: Cosmic Black, Horizon Blue, Skylight Orange
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

