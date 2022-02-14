Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:41 pm
The Nubia Red Magic 7 will be the fastest charging phone to date

Nubia Red Magic 7

Gaming phones are about to take centre stage in the smartphone market once more. Redmi is about to debut the K50 Gaming Edition, and Nubia is preparing to unveil the Red Magic 7.

The new Red Magic phone is set to be released this week, and the teaser marketing is in full swing. According to the most recent teaser poster, the gaming phone would have a dedicated chip for gaming purposes.

Its main chipset will be the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, but there will also have a gaming chip. The machine-translated Chinese text refers to it as the “Red Core” chip, and it is expected to improve gaming experiences by improving sound, light, vibration, touch, and other aspects.

Specifications

Previous teasers and leaks indicated that the gaming phone would include a VC liquid-cooled plate with a surface area of up to 4124mm2. With 135W fast charging on top of a 4,500 mAh battery, it will also beat current fast charging records. The current quickest charging phones have a maximum charging power of 120W.

For gaming, the display will feature a 6.8-inch OLED with 1080p resolution, a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and an exceptionally minimal input delay. The primary camera on the back will be a 64MP shooter, with a pair of secondary sensors.

It will have 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, but no microSD card port. It will boot Android 12 right out of the box.

The Nubia Red Magic 7 will be released in China on February 17, the same day as the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

 

