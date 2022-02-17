The Realme 9 Pro+ will be available in a limited Free Fire Edition

Realme launched the 9 Pro+ in three colours and two memory configurations yesterday, but it appears the company overlooked a critical point. The business has also revealed that a special edition version dedicated to the Free Fire game is in the works.

Although official information regarding the phone is yet lacking, we anticipate that the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition will have a different paint job on the rear as well as an exclusive theme for the Realme UI 3.0.

Free Fire is a multiplayer Battle Royale game that is extremely popular in the Asia Pacific region. However, it is currently prohibited in India, Realme’s largest market, as a result of the most recent round of government sanctions.

However, Singaporean developer Garena’s Free Fire MAX app is still available on Google Play and the App Store, and it is essentially the same game but for smartphones with more powerful chipsets and GPUs.