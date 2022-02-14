The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will charge in under 20 minutes

This week will be a huge one for gaming phones in China. The Nubia Red Magic 7 and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will be available this week, one day after the other, with impressive specifications and competitive pricing.

Both firms continue to boast about their phones’ features and hardware, and the latest teaser from Redmi mentions the K50 Gaming Edition’s quick charging capabilities. Because of the 120W fast charging, the phone will be one of the fastest charging Snapdragon 8 series phones. This technology will charge the 4,500 mAh battery from 0 to 100% in under 17 minutes.

The phone will come with an angled charging cord that may rest parallel to the bottom of the phone, as illustrated in the image above. This way, it won’t interfere with gameplay while the phone is held horizontally. To keep the phone from overheating while charging, an extensive cooling system complete with cooling fans will be installed.

Furthermore, thanks to Xiaomi’s innovative MTW multi-pole battery technology, the battery will have reduced internal resistance and generate less heat. This is combined with dual high-speed battery cells to allow for speedier charging.

Another official teaser stated that the primary camera will be 64MP and the selfie camera will be 20MP.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will be available in China on February 16th. In the global market, it will most likely be known as the Poco F4 GT.