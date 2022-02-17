The vivo V23e 5G India launch is scheduled for February 21

vivo released the V23 and V23 Pro in India last month, and the company will expand its lineup in the country on February 21 by releasing the V23e 5G.

The vivo V23e 5G was announced in November and will be available in gold and blue in India. And, if no changes are made to the specifications for the Indian market, you’ll receive the Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.44″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android 11-based FuntouchOS 12, and a 4,050 mAh battery with 44W charging.

The V23e 5G will also have an in-display fingerprint reader, a 44MP selfie camera, and a 50MP primary camera on the back, which will be supplemented by 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units.

However, unlike the V23 and V23 Pro, the V23e 5G does not include a color-changing Fluorite AG glass, so don’t expect it to change colours when exposed to sunshine or artificial UV light sources.

The V23e 5G was priced at THB12,999 ($400/€355) for the 8GB/128GB variant, which equates to INR30,270 ($405/€355) in Thailand. However, because it will be priced below the V23 and V23 Pro, which start at INR29,990 ($400/€350) and INR38,990 ($520/€455), respectively, in India, you should expect it to launch for approximately INR25,000 ($330/€295) or less.