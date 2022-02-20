The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S will be getting a 5G variant soon

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11 series to the global market earlier this year. The lineup included of the Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro 5G, with the Note 11 Pro 5G being the only 5G model. Xiaomi appears to be expanding its 5G model selection with yet another handset, as the Redmi Note 11S 5G appears in the company’s IMEI listings.

The information comes from Xiaomiui, who discovered a ‘K16B model number coupled with the codename ‘opal’ on the IMEI database. The model number resembles the ‘K16A’ of the POCO M4 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11 5G. (launched in China). Similarities in the codename may also suggest similarities in the specifications.

The Snapdragon 695 SoC powers Xiaomi’s lone 5G device in the Redmi Note 11 series. The Dimensity 5G SoC is likely to be added to the company’s devices in the future. The POCO M4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 5G (China) already include the Dimensity 810 chip, implying that the Redmi Note 11S 5G will as well.

Given that the Redmi Note 11S 5G has already shown in IMEI listings, it is safe to assume that the device will be officially unveiled soon.