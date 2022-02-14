Upcoming Realme 9 Series Everything You Need to Know About

On February 16th, Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, will launch its next Realme 9 Pro line in European and Indian markets. While the Realme 9i has already made its premiere in regions such as Vietnam and India in recent weeks, it will make its formal debut in Europe on Tuesday alongside the Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+.

Sudhanshu Ambhore, a trustworthy tipster, has revealed the colour options as well as the pricing for these next Realme 9i, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro+ smartphones making their European debut via a tweet.

Realme 9 Series Storage & Pricing (Rumored)

Ambhore disclosed in the tweet that the Realme 9i will be available in two configurations in Europe. One will be a 4/64GB model, and the other will be a 4/128GB model. The smartphones will be available in Prism Black and Prism Blue, with prices starting at €219 ($248) and €239 ($271), respectively. In Italy, both variations will cost an extra €10.

The Realme 9 Pro will also be available in two models in Europe: the base 6/128 GB storage variant and the enhanced 8/128 GB storage option. These models will cost €319 ($362) and €349 ($396), respectively.

However, in Italy, the base model will cost an extra €10, while the enhanced model will be the same price. The Realme 9 Pro will be available in three colours: Midnight Black, Sunrise Blue, and Aurora Green.

Both storage variants, the 8/128 GB variant and the 8/256GB variant, will be available in Italy for €399 ($452) and €439 ($498), respectively. There will be three colour options: Midnight Black, Sunrise Blue, and Aurora Green.