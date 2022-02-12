Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 02:41 am
Vivo is working on a smartphone with an embedded flying camera

Vivo Flying Camera

Vivo is thought to be doing a lot of testing with its smartphone cameras. Vivo is apparently working on a smartphone with an inbuilt flying camera, following the release of a phone with a gimbal system. According to the claims, Vivo is developing a camera with drone-like capabilities. It may detach from the smartphone and soar in the air to take aerial photos or movies. According to reports, Vivo will seek a patent for the smartphone with the World Intellectual Property Office in December 2020. On the Internet, a sketch of the rumoured Vivo phone with a flying camera has appeared.

Lets Go Digital, a Dutch site, first saw the sketch of the Vivo phone with a flying camera. The sketch depicts a smartphone with a pull-out compartment at the phone’s edge. The camera container contains four propellors that allow it to fly through the air, as well as a built-in battery compartment. To avoid collisions while flying in the air, it has two cameras and three infrared sensors. The first camera captures the front aerial view, while the second is positioned to record footage from below. According to the patent, the camera chamber can be totally removed from the smartphone. The smartphone may have more than two cameras; it may also include a third and fourth camera to take images.

Because it would be placed inside a smartphone, the flying camera is projected to be quite small. A patent, however, does not guarantee that the manufacturer will release a phone like this. Such parents have a lower likelihood of becoming a reality. Smartphone manufacturers submit a large number of patents, but only a small number of them are commercialised.

Vivo previously released a smartphone with a gimbal camera. The Vivo X50 Pro has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel depth sensor, as well as Vivo’s gimbal system. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. The Vivo X50 Pro comes pre-installed with Android 10. In India, the smartphone costs Rs 49,990.

 

