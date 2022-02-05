Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 12:36 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

VIVO NEX 5 render leaks online alongside February announcement window

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 12:36 am
VIVO NEX 5

Rumors of a new vivo NEX device have been infrequent, but have recently picked up, with some talk of the NEX 5 from last month. According to rumours, the NEX 5 will sport an under-display camera, similar to the APEX 2020 idea, a huge 7-inch or 6.78-inch quad-curved display, and 40W or 50W wireless charging. A new leaked render of what is said to be the vivo NEX 5 has surfaced online. It is a “first official glimpse,” according to the leaker.

VIVO NEX 5

To sweeten the deal, the graphic also mentions February 2022, presumably as the device’s launch date. We’ll give the leak the benefit of the doubt, but keep in mind that the NEX 5 was expected to be released in the second half of 2021. As a result, take it with a grain of salt.

In any case, the render obviously does not depict a quad-curved design, but rather a more typical display curved on all sides. The gadget in the image definitely features a standard selfie camera rather than an under-display selfie camera.

On the back, we can plainly read the word “50MP GN1,” which refers to Samsung’s 1.2m 50Mp ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor. In the lower right, we can also see a periscope-style telephoto. Previous rumours stated that device will have 5x optical zoom thanks to technology developed by vivo and Zeiss. A collaboration that began in 2020.

VIVO NEX 5

vivo has yet to make an official announcement on the NEX 5, and we are also lacking in other hardware data.

Read More

4 hours ago
Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan The official Oppo A15s price in Pakistan...
4 hours ago
Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 05 February 2022

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs....
4 hours ago
Huawei P50 Pro Review: Specifications | A flagship to be proud of

Many years ago, Huawei was the undisputed monarch of smartphone OEMs in...
5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event: what we expect at Galaxy S22 Unpacked 2022

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be presented at Samsung...
22 hours ago
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo V23e: This is the era of mobile phones...
1 day ago
Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo Y20: This is the era of mobile phones...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

18 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: ManLooking at Mobile Phone, Falls On Delhi Metro Tracks

We are always glued to our phone screens. However, it has the...
PSL Points Table 2022
1 hour ago
PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi

PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar: Amazing power-hitting and...
Alizeh Shah
2 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah offered ‘item song’ after her smoking video went viral

Throwback when Popular actoress Alizeh Shah continues to be a visible target...
Samsung Galaxy A10
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan After Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Samsung Galaxy A10 : This is the era of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600