VIVO NEX 5 render leaks online alongside February announcement window

Rumors of a new vivo NEX device have been infrequent, but have recently picked up, with some talk of the NEX 5 from last month. According to rumours, the NEX 5 will sport an under-display camera, similar to the APEX 2020 idea, a huge 7-inch or 6.78-inch quad-curved display, and 40W or 50W wireless charging. A new leaked render of what is said to be the vivo NEX 5 has surfaced online. It is a “first official glimpse,” according to the leaker.

To sweeten the deal, the graphic also mentions February 2022, presumably as the device’s launch date. We’ll give the leak the benefit of the doubt, but keep in mind that the NEX 5 was expected to be released in the second half of 2021. As a result, take it with a grain of salt.

In any case, the render obviously does not depict a quad-curved design, but rather a more typical display curved on all sides. The gadget in the image definitely features a standard selfie camera rather than an under-display selfie camera.

On the back, we can plainly read the word “50MP GN1,” which refers to Samsung’s 1.2m 50Mp ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor. In the lower right, we can also see a periscope-style telephoto. Previous rumours stated that device will have 5x optical zoom thanks to technology developed by vivo and Zeiss. A collaboration that began in 2020.

vivo has yet to make an official announcement on the NEX 5, and we are also lacking in other hardware data.