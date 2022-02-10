Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 12:34 am
vivo V23 5G Is Coming to Pakistan — Featuring 50MP Selfie Camera and Color Changing Glass

Vivo’s V series has garnered a positive reception following the successful introduction of the V23e in Pakistan. The 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera has sparked a revolution in the smartphone business. This is logical given that there has rarely been a device with such a heavy emphasis on the front camera. To capitalise on this trend, Vivo recently launched a teaser for the V23 5G, a new phone that will be available in Pakistan.

According to our sources, the V23 5G will have a strong 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera on the front. Because of their light sensitivity, the camera’s sensors allow the user to take outstanding photographs even in low-light circumstances.

The front camera isn’t the only feature that distinguishes this device. On the back camera, there is a 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. With this three-camera setup, users can shoot stunning landscape photographs.

The camera also offers modes such as Super Night Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and Ultra Stabilization for the ultimate experience. These capabilities supplement the V23 5G’s formidable hardware. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 CPU. This enables the device to give a premium experience to the user. The Extended RAM 2.0, which is well-known among smartphone users, is also available from vivo.

Every year, vivo is known for introducing innovative innovations to the smartphone business. Similarly, with the V23 5G, vivo introduces a much-discussed technology, the Color Changing Fluorite AG Design, which allows the gadget to change colour when it comes into direct contact with sunshine. Because of its unusual description, this feature is sure to draw a lot of attention in the Pakistan market. Fans looking for a smartphone with an appealing aesthetic and a distinct appearance may find this phone appealing.

This new device will undoubtedly provide Pakistani users with a premium and high-quality vivo experience.

