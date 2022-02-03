Vivo V23 & V23 Pro Hands-On: Color-changing back and 50MP selfie camera
Vivo V23 & V23 Pro : The Vivo V series is best recognised for two things: its prolific, twice-yearly release cadence, and selfie camera-centric technology. This is a line that was producing 20-megapixel front-facing cameras while everyone else was producing 8MP, as well as 32MP and 44MP selfie shooters when everyone else was producing 12MP.
The latest upgrade, the V23 series, ups the ante once more, with both the V23 Pro and V23 regular models featuring a dual-selfie camera system led by a 50MP, f/2.0 front camera and an 8MP ultra-wide selfie lens. This time, there’s one more feature to set the new devices apart from the crowd of mid-tier smartphones: a color-changing back.
Vivo V23 series: Hardware and Design
Both phones, as previously stated, have the same front-facing camera system, as well as identical 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensors on the rear. They also share the same software and color-changing back technology.
Let’s start at the beginning. This isn’t just a multicoloured glass covering that reflects light differently depending on the angle. Instead, this technology employs a novel type of glass (Fluorite AG glass), which undergoes a chemical process that results in colour change when exposed to ultraviolet radiation. This colour is orange by default, but when exposed to UV radiation, it morphs into this blue-ish green.
If you’re more creative, you can get more intricate patterns on the phone like this promotional image provided by Vivo.
Display, processors, and main cameras
And, unlike Apple, Vivo gave the corners of the V23 a modest chamfered edge, which, paired with the V23’s shorter width, gives for a more pleasant in-hand feel than the iPhone 13 Pro.
The Vivo V23 Pro sports a slightly larger 6.56-inch screen than the V23, but because the Pro curves at the sides, the screen sizes feel the same. Both displays are OLED and have a refresh rate of 90Hz. With a 1080 x 2400 resolution, they appear colourful enough, but neither is as bright as we’ve grown to expect from leading Android phones. And, while the inclusion of a notch in 2022 is unappealing, Vivo has placed a lot of hardware into the front-facing system. This is a notch with a real-world function.
The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC powers the Pro model, while the Dimensity 920 powers the basic model. Both of these chips are more than capable for day-to-day casual smartphone use, but they are clearly not on par with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, let alone the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that will soon be available in the Android flagship sector.
The main back camera on the V23 Pro is likewise improved over the normal V23, with a 108MP, f/1.9 sensor over the standard V23’s 64MP, f/1.9 sensor. Both main cameras are solid shooters in their price ranges for the most part, but the Pro’s sensor captures more dynamic range while shooting in more demanding lighting circumstances.
Selfie cameras
Finally, the front-facing camera system is the show’s star. When I examined the previous two V devices (V20 and V21), I discovered that their selfie cameras produced more colourful, well-lit, and balanced selfies than top-tier Apple and Samsung phones, especially when shooting directly against bright sunlight.
I’m currently quarantined, so I only have a few scenes and lighting conditions to test the cameras in, but we can see that the Vivo V23 series’ selfie camera outperforms the iPhone when it comes to finding optimal exposure and balance. This was a difficult photo to capture because I was shooting with intense illumination pouring in from half of the frame behind my head, while the other half was darker and concealed by a curtain. As a result, the selfie camera must detect exposure for not only my face, but also the window and computer screens. The light was blown out by the iPhone 13 Pro.
In dark conditions, the Vivo V23 selfie cameras also pulls in slightly more light thanks to pixel binning.
Vivo V23 series: Software
The V23 and V23 Pro both run Android 12 with the FunTouch 12 software layer on top. The software experience is satisfactory. When compared to previous years, FunTouch 12 has improved by leaps and bounds, resolving a slew of odd oddities (remember when Vivo’s software used to split the notification panel from the toggle buttons?). Some of Android 12’s visual characteristics, such as the rounded corners of notification cards, are present, as are critical features such as status bar alerts anytime an app accesses the phone’s cameras or microphone.
All of the extra customization options that BKK phones have offered for years, such as screen-off shortcut motions to start apps, three-finger swipe down to grab screenshots, and three-finger swipe up to launch split-screen mode, are still available.
Overall, the phone performs similarly to past Vivo models, which means the software is snappy and fast. The aesthetics will most likely continue to irritate Android purists.
Vivo V23 series: Early Impressions
Vivo’s V series has always been little pricey for what they are – for the same $400-$500 price range, you can buy a Qualcomm 800 series SoC in some rival handsets, and the notch is an eyesore for me.
However, the fact that Vivo continues to release similar V phones every half-year indicates that there is obviously a market for these phones that prioritise selfie camera performance and gleaming looks over everything else. In today’s selfie-obsessed social media culture, a phone that packs all the bells and whistles into a front-facing device should appeal to the younger generation.
