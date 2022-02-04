Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Vivo V23e price in After PTA Increased Tax
PTA Mobile Tax Vivo V23e: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan
The Vivo V23e costs Rs. 52,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Vivo in USD is $329.
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Vivo V23e
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 430
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 3200
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 9580
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 550
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 4323
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 11561
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
