Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 02:52 am
Vivo V23e price in After PTA Increased Tax

Vivo V23e

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo V23e: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23e costs Rs. 52,999 in Pakistan. The selling pricing of Vivo mobile products in formal warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo V23e in Pakistan is Rs. 52,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $329.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your Vivo V23e

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 430
$31 to $100 Rs. 3200
$101 to $200 Rs. 9580
$201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
$1 to $30 Rs. 550
$31 to $100 Rs. 4323
$101 to $200 Rs. 11561
$201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
$501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

