Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 05 February 2022

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs. 27,999. The sale pricing of Vivo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
Vivo’s Y30 will be unveiled with even higher specs and features to give the consumer exactly what he wants. This is the device that will be released very shortly. The specifications appear to be promising. The Vivo Y30 will run one of the most recent operating systems, Android 10 OS. This is the most recent Android version with so many features that customers of the Vivo Y30 will be very excited when it comes out. The phone’s CPU will be a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor. The chipset of the new Vivo Sharp Y30 smartphone is also a powerful one that will provide great performance, making it one of the top choices for users. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is found behind the hood. Vivo’s Y30 will include 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Y30’s RAM and built-in storage capacity are sufficient, putting it in the mid-range smartphone category. There is a dedicated slot for greatly increasing the Y30’s storage capacity. As a result, you will not be concerned about the phone’s storage capacity. At the rear of the phone is a quad-camera system. The Y30’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, with an ultra-wide lens of 8 megapixels, a macro lens of 2 megapixels, and a depth sensor of 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera on the Vivo Y30 will be 8 megapixels for selfies and video calls with the rest of the world. The phone’s battery is also quite large, having a capacity of 5000 mAh. The new Vivo Y30 is a formidable opponent for Samsung’s upcoming brands.
Vivo Y30 detailed specifications
|
Price
|Price in Rs: 27,999 Price in USD: $174
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Body
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.8 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, Funtouch 10.0
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|Unspecified
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM
|
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12痠
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
|Charging
|Charging 10W