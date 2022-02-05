Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 08:25 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 05 February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 08:25 pm
Vivo Y30

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan and Specifications – 05 February 2022

Vivo Y30 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Vivo Y30 costs Rs. 27,999. The sale pricing of Vivo mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Vivo Y30 in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.
  • Price of Vivo in USD is $174.

Vivo’s Y30 will be unveiled with even higher specs and features to give the consumer exactly what he wants. This is the device that will be released very shortly. The specifications appear to be promising. The Vivo Y30 will run one of the most recent operating systems, Android 10 OS. This is the most recent Android version with so many features that customers of the Vivo Y30 will be very excited when it comes out. The phone’s CPU will be a 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor. The chipset of the new Vivo Sharp Y30 smartphone is also a powerful one that will provide great performance, making it one of the top choices for users. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is found behind the hood. Vivo’s Y30 will include 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Y30’s RAM and built-in storage capacity are sufficient, putting it in the mid-range smartphone category. There is a dedicated slot for greatly increasing the Y30’s storage capacity. As a result, you will not be concerned about the phone’s storage capacity. At the rear of the phone is a quad-camera system. The Y30’s main sensor will be 13 megapixels, with an ultra-wide lens of 8 megapixels, a macro lens of 2 megapixels, and a depth sensor of 2 megapixels. The front-facing camera on the Vivo Y30 will be 8 megapixels for selfies and video calls with the rest of the world. The phone’s battery is also quite large, having a capacity of 5000 mAh. The new Vivo Y30 is a formidable opponent for Samsung’s upcoming brands.

Vivo Y30 detailed specifications

Price

 Price in Rs: 27,999     Price in USD: $174
Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Body
Dimensions
Weight
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.5 inches, 102.8 cm2 (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, Funtouch 10.0
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot Unspecified
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Quad 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12痠
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Charging Charging 10W

Read More

18 hours ago
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo V23e: This is the era of mobile phones...
22 hours ago
Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased TAX

PTA Mobile Tax Vivo Y20: This is the era of mobile phones...
22 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A02s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A02s Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A02s...
23 hours ago
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Launched in India : How to Watch Livestream, Specifications and Expected Price 

The Oppo Reno 7 5G and Reno 7 Pro 5G will be...
1 day ago
Vivo T1 5G Video Promo Reveals Design, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak Online

The Vivo T1 5G advertising film has been released, revealing the entire...
1 day ago
Sindh Government to Establish Quran Mahal for Protection of Sacred Pages

To protect the sacred pages of the Holy Quran from sacrilege, the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Oppo A15s
41 seconds ago
Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A15s Price in Pakistan The official Oppo A15s price in Pakistan...
Kacha Badam
14 mins ago
Viral: French man nails the challenge of the Bengali song “Kacha Badam”

After capturing the hearts of netizens from all over the world, the...
Huawei P50 Pro Display
22 mins ago
Huawei P50 Pro Review: Specifications | A flagship to be proud of

Many years ago, Huawei was the undisputed monarch of smartphone OEMs in...
Samsung Galaxy S22
35 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event: what we expect at Galaxy S22 Unpacked 2022

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be presented at Samsung...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600