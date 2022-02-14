Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 04:24 pm
WATCH VIDEO: Kanye West is booed by the Super Bowl audience as he appears on the jumbotron

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 04:24 pm
Kanye West

Thousands of spectators booed Kanye West when he appeared on the jumbotron during this year’s Super Bowl, according to The Daily Mail.

Fans began booing the 44-year-old rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, as soon as he appeared on the big screen from his seat at the Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Rams game.

Ye was photographed with his children, daughter North and son Saint, at the game at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, wearing a black mask over his face.

The Donda rapper’s Super Bowl performance came only hours after he went on an Instagram rampage against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her current partner, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Not only did the Praise God musician criticise Kardashian and Davidson, but he also chastised fellow rapper Kid Cudi for his friendship with Davidson.

On Saturday, February 12, West uploaded a since-deleted Instagram post with a handwritten statement claiming Cudi will no longer be collaborating with him on his upcoming album Donda 2.

 

