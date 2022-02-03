Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 05:30 pm
Whatsapp Reactions: WhatApp is Finally Introducing a Much Needed Chat Feature

Whatsapp Reactions

Whatsapp Reactions: Reacting to communications is sometimes preferable to replying. This capability has long been available in apps such as Instagram, Signal, and Google Messages. While message reactions aren’t now available on WhatsApp, we know they’re on the way. Images have now emerged demonstrating how WhatsApp intends to add message reactions in its app.

WABetaInfo has provided some screenshots on Twitter, giving us our first look at what message reactions on WhatsApp could look like. The first image is how this functionality would be implemented on an iOS smartphone, whereas the second is a screenshot from an Android handset. Emojis will appear in a row above the message you’re reacting to, as seen in these photographs, and when you press one, your reaction will appear at the bottom. Currently, it appears that there are just six possible emoji replies, and it is unknown whether additional emojis will be added in the future (similar to Instagram DMs).

According to WABetaInfo, message reactions, like messages and backups, would be end-to-end encrypted. The feature is scheduled to be fully included in an upcoming WhatsApp beta update for both Android and iOS smartphones. Unfortunately, if you haven’t previously participated in beta, the programme is now full and will not accept new users (though Android users can download and install beta versions of WhatsApp from APKMirror).

Emoji message reactions are just one of several WhatsApp updates in the pipeline right now. Other new features include WhatsApp Communities, a redesigned picture picker, and the ability to transfer chats from Android to iOS cellphones.

 

For the latest Technology News Follow BOL News on Google News. 

 

