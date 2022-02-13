WhatsApp Update: Whatsapp’s new feature to allow users to set cover photo 

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging programme, has stated that it is currently working on a new feature that would allow users to set cover photographs on their WhatsApp profiles.

“WhatsApp is now working on another feature for WhatsApp Business accounts: the option to set a cover photo, available in a future version!” says WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp Business is actively working on the new feature. According to WABetaInfo, it is not planned for ordinary WhatsApp user accounts. “When the feature is activated for beta testers, your Business profile settings will change.” “WABetaInfo has taken note.

This functionality will be activated by adding a camera button to the company settings. “WhatsApp intends to include a camera option in your Business Settings, allowing you to choose an existing photo or snap a new one to use as the cover photo.””

This will allow other users, including ordinary WhatsApp user accounts, to view the cover photo when they visit the new business profile. This will function even if the screenshot is from WhatsApp Business for iOS; “WhatsApp is intending to deploy the same capability on WhatsApp Business for Android as well,” the company said.

The release date of the latest feature has not yet been announced because it is still under development. However, users will be notified of any new stories when the service is made available to beta testers, according to WABetaInfo.

The Meta-owned app has recently released numerous new improvements for the platform, including a messaging app that allows iOS users to use the new WhatsApp Camera UI. WhatsApp has also updated the switch camera icon. At the bottom of the screen, there was also a horizontal bar containing your most recent photographs from your gallery. The horizontal media bar has been replaced by a new button that opens your gallery directly.