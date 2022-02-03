Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 11:10 pm
Xiaomi launches MIUI 13 to strengthen multitasking. Here are 10 Phones that will get it first

Xiaomi MIUI 13

Xiaomi has announced the release of the MIUI 13 update for Xiaomi and Redmi devices. As of Q4 2021, the latest OS has surpassed 500 million monthly active users worldwide, offering an all-around upgrade and improved core experience. MIUI 13 delivers faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life, according to Xiaomi, with increased performance, streamlined design, and multitasking features.

Other handy additions include Super Wallpapers, Mind Maps in Notes, an improved Control Centre, and Game Turbo, among others.

MIUI 13 introduces the Optimized File Storage System, a new system-level technique of controlling file storage on devices. MIUI 13’s Optimized File Storage System lowers fragmentation while actively managing stored data.

MIUI 13’s RAM Optimization adds RAM efficiency to increase performance even further. This feature examines how apps consume memory and categorises a single app’s RAM use processes as critical or irrelevant. Then it terminates all irrelevant tasks, allowing apps to use memory just for what is now important to you.

MIUI 13 now has Processor Priority Optimization (PPO), which dynamically distributes system resources based on usage scenarios, making the interface more fluid and responsive.

“With MIUI 13, we are concentrating on enhanced performance, streamlined design, multitasking, and optimization features,” stated Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India.”

“The latest update ensures that your smartphone never feels old by efficiently managing storage and RAM, dynamically allocating CPU/GPU to apps in focus for optimal performance, and improving battery life.” MIUI 13 has also been fine-tuned on all levels and optimised to provide the most fluid and responsive interface to date “He said.

 

 

