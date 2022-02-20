Xiaomi Phones Will Soon Get Free YouTube Premium

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, announced a partnership with YouTube in which some of its existing and prospective handsets would receive free trials of YouTube Premium.

Xiaomi owners can take advantage of a three-month trial period that allows them to experience the YouTube Premium bundle.

YouTube’s subscription-based service provides unrestricted access to music and video content that is ad-free. The bundle also includes YouTube Music Premium, which includes over 80 million official songs as well as live performances and remixes.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S, and Redmi Note 11 are all eligible for YouTube Premium.

Users with the aforementioned Xiaomi devices can take advantage of the YouTube Premium Free Trial by opening the YouTube app and following the on-screen instructions. Users can also go straight to youtube.com/premium.

The YouTube Premium bundle is only available for eligible Xiaomi devices and may be unavailable in some regions, subject to certain limitations and conditions.