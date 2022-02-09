Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB costs Rs. 22,999. The retail pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Xiaomi in USD is $143.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB – A Budget Smartphone Of The Company

Xiaomi has unveiled the all-new Redmi 9C, a new 4GB model. Xiaomi has announced a new smartphone in its 9C family; the company’s next handset will be available with an enhanced variant. The phone will be called the Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB when it is released in Malaysia. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G35. Under the hood of the upcoming new handset is a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor. Xiaomi’s Redmi 9C 4GB has a 6.5-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and is the company’s forthcoming product. The Xiaomi Redmi 9C will feature a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The cellphone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than adequate RAM for this smartphone Redmi 9C 4GB by Xiaomi, therefore you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast pace due to its powerful RAM. This smartphone contains 128 gigabytes of storage, which implies the capacity of your data is limitless. The Xiaomi 9C 4GB features a Triple Camera configuration on the back of the device. The smartphone’s main sensor will include 13 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The selfie shooter on this new smartphone Xiaomi Redmi’s 9C 4GB will be 5 megapixels, making selfies easier and more appealing with this new device. The rear-mounted sensor will allow the phone to protect its data by only giving access to those who are authorised. The Redmi 9C 4GB will be powered by a large Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery. When the 9C 4GB is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, June 30 Status Available. Released 2020, August 12

Body Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm (6.49 x 3.03 x 0.35 in) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD, 400 nits (typ) Size 6.53 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~81.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, MIUI 12 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), 1.0Âµm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12Âµm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Charging 10W

