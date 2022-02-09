Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 10:28 pm
Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9C

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB costs Rs. 22,999. The retail pricing of Xiaomi mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999.
  • Price of Xiaomi in USD is $143.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB – A Budget Smartphone Of The Company

Xiaomi has unveiled the all-new Redmi 9C, a new 4GB model. Xiaomi has announced a new smartphone in its 9C family; the company’s next handset will be available with an enhanced variant. The phone will be called the Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB when it is released in Malaysia. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G35. Under the hood of the upcoming new handset is a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core processor. Xiaomi’s Redmi 9C 4GB has a 6.5-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and is the company’s forthcoming product. The Xiaomi Redmi 9C will feature a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The cellphone has 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than adequate RAM for this smartphone Redmi 9C 4GB by Xiaomi, therefore you can say that your phone will run at a super-fast pace due to its powerful RAM. This smartphone contains 128 gigabytes of storage, which implies the capacity of your data is limitless. The Xiaomi 9C 4GB features a Triple Camera configuration on the back of the device. The smartphone’s main sensor will include 13 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels. The selfie shooter on this new smartphone Xiaomi Redmi’s 9C 4GB will be 5 megapixels, making selfies easier and more appealing with this new device. The rear-mounted sensor will allow the phone to protect its data by only giving access to those who are authorised. The Redmi 9C 4GB will be powered by a large Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery. When the 9C 4GB is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4GB Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2020, June 30
Status Available. Released 2020, August 12
Body
Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm (6.49 x 3.03 x 0.35 in)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD, 400 nits (typ)
Size 6.53 inches, 102.9 cm2 (~81.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, MIUI 12
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), 1.0Âµm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1.12Âµm
Features HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Charging 10W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 3 reviews.

