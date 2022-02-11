Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 03:25 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series Launching in Pakistan on February 11, WATCH Teaser

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 03:25 am
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series, the brand’s most recent competitive line of inexpensive phones, is set to arrive in Pakistan soon. Official teasers outlining the launch schedule are already available on Xiaomi Pakistan’s social media channels. Here’s everything we know so far.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are part of the Note 11 series. It is unclear whether the Note 11S will be unveiled on February 11. However, the Note 11 is on its way. At 7 p.m., you can watch the live event on Xiaomi’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts. We’ll go through what the Note 11 and Note 11S have to offer in a nutshell.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

The display is a 6.43″ 1080P AMOLED with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Everything is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and a 33W quick charger. The Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The phone is kept cool by graphite and copper platings.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Dual stereo speakers provide surround sound; an IP53 rating protects the phone from dust and water; and Gorilla Glass protects the display. The power button on the side also functions as a fingerprint scanner.

Read More

8 hours ago
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Price In Pakistan Specifications, release date

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the OnePlus Nord...
1 day ago
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 11 Pro's retail...
1 day ago
Camilla's status as future Queen consort is under threat from Prince Harry

Experts fear Prince Harry's memoir will jeopardise Duchess Camilla's position as future...
1 day ago
vivo V23 5G Is Coming to Pakistan — Featuring 50MP Selfie Camera and Color Changing Glass

Vivo's V series has garnered a positive reception following the successful introduction...
1 day ago
AFP subsidiary to curate Facebook news in France

PARIS, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - An Agence France-Presse subsidiary will select content...
1 day ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 43,999....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
13 mins ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 12th Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Paris Hilton
14 mins ago
Paris Hilton Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Children Throughout the Years

It's time to create a family! Paris Hilton has been open about...
Kim Kardashian
21 mins ago
Kim Kardashian’still hopes’ to ‘coparent amicably’ with Kanye West

The children come first. Kim Kardashian is concentrating on her four children...
Kim Kardashian
28 mins ago
Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Her’Chin Up’ After Kanye West Appears to Drop Diss Track During Divorce Drama

Getting above it! While working out, Kim Kardashian alluded to her estranged...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600