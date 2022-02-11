Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series Launching in Pakistan on February 11, WATCH Teaser

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series, the brand’s most recent competitive line of inexpensive phones, is set to arrive in Pakistan soon. Official teasers outlining the launch schedule are already available on Xiaomi Pakistan’s social media channels. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are part of the Note 11 series. It is unclear whether the Note 11S will be unveiled on February 11. However, the Note 11 is on its way. At 7 p.m., you can watch the live event on Xiaomi’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts. We’ll go through what the Note 11 and Note 11S have to offer in a nutshell.

The display is a 6.43″ 1080P AMOLED with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Everything is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and a 33W quick charger. The Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The phone is kept cool by graphite and copper platings.

Dual stereo speakers provide surround sound; an IP53 rating protects the phone from dust and water; and Gorilla Glass protects the display. The power button on the side also functions as a fingerprint scanner.