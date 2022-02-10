Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 43,999. This is for the base model, which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Retail Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999.

Retail Price of Xiaomi in USD is $328.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro – A Brilliant Handset Of The Comapny

Xiaomi is releasing another Redmi Note with the designation 9 Pro at the end, indicating that this will be the company’s next series. The business previously debuted an 8-series that performed admirably, and the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is projected to outperform the previous series. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor will power the device. This is a chipset that is found in mid-range smartphones. The Redmi Note 9 Pro from Xiaomi comes with 6 gigabytes of RAM, which will help the processor operate well and make the execution speed lightning quick. The internal storage capacity of the forthcoming smartphone is huge.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, April 30 Status Available. Released 2020, May 05

Body Dimensions 165.8 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm (6.53 x 3.02 x 0.35 in) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 10, MIUI 11 Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) GPU Adreno 618

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 2.1

Main Camera Quad 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″ 1.0Âµm Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30/120fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio FM radio, recording USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5020 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 30W

Tests Performance AnTuTu: 279625 (v8)

GeekBench: 1785 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 15fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: 1285:1 (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -28.6 LUFS (Average) Battery life Endurance rating 123h