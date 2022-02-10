Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Price and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 43,999. This is for the base model, which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
- Retail Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999.
- Retail Price of Xiaomi in USD is $328.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro – A Brilliant Handset Of The Comapny
Xiaomi is releasing another Redmi Note with the designation 9 Pro at the end, indicating that this will be the company’s next series. The business previously debuted an 8-series that performed admirably, and the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is projected to outperform the previous series. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor will power the device. This is a chipset that is found in mid-range smartphones. The Redmi Note 9 Pro from Xiaomi comes with 6 gigabytes of RAM, which will help the processor operate well and make the execution speed lightning quick. The internal storage capacity of the forthcoming smartphone is huge.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, April 30
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, May 05
|Body
|Dimensions
|165.8 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm (6.53 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|209 g (7.37 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, MIUI 11
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|
|UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 119Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″ 1.0Âµm
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30/120fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio, recording
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5020 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 30W
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 279625 (v8)
GeekBench: 1785 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 15fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: 1285:1 (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-28.6 LUFS (Average)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 123h
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.2 stars, based on 14 reviews.