Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 04:40 pm
Xiaomi’s New Foldable Phone Will Be Available in Q2 2022

Xiaomi

The Mix Fold, Xiaomi’s first foldable phone, was unveiled last year. It, like Xiaomi’s other Mix series phones, is only accessible in China, but there is a potential that Xiaomi will enter the worldwide market with its new and improved foldable, the Mix Fold 2.

Although there has been no official confirmation of the Mix Fold 2, the foldable has featured in numerous industry leaks. According to the rumours, Xiaomi’s next foldable phone would have Samsung’s Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and a 2.5K screen. However, the most recent source mentions a probable launch date as well.

According to Digital Chat Station, the phone will go official sometime during the second quarter of this year (April – June). This suggests that the phone will be available before the end of June, which is when Samsung regularly announces its new foldable.

As a result, there is a potential that Xiaomi will eventually take on the Galaxy Z Fold series in the worldwide market, especially because the Mix Fold 2 is slated to debut with top-tier specifications. According to reports, both screens will have a high refresh rate on an LTPO panel for improved efficiency.

We also expect a larger battery with faster charging inside, but there has been no confirmation on any of these specifications, so take this with a grain of salt.

Last but not least, there is suspicion that Xiaomi is working on a Mix Flip to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series.

