Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 12:00 am
TikTok introduced unique music distribution system

TikTok has already had a significant impact on the music industry, propelling songs that have gained traction on the app to the top of the Billboard charts.

SoundOn, TikTok’s own in-house music distribution and marketing platform, was launched on Wednesday. In addition to major global channels like Apple Songs, Spotify, and Pandora, artists can post their music directly to the TikTok app.

TikTok is waiving transaction fees for the first year, and distribution is free. Starting in year two, it will be slashed by 10%.

Musicians keep all profits from tracks posted to platforms controlled by TikTok’s parent business, ByteDance, indefinitely, including Resso, a music streaming service, and CapCut, a video editor software.

Participating artists get access to TikTok verification, placement on the TikTok song tab, and exposure to notable TikTok creators, and the system is designed to offer promotional, audience-insight, and development tools.

SoundOn Plus, an unique A&R service, is also available to them.

“New artists and musical creators are a vibrant community within TikTok,” Ole Obermann, the platform’s global head of music, said in a statement. “SoundOn is designed to support them as they take the first steps in their career.”

Obermann added that the new platform “will guide creators on their journey to the big stage.”

SoundOn, which has been in beta since fall 2021, is now completely available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Indonesia, with artists such as Muni Long of Hrs and Hrs and pop-punk trio Games We Play already on board.

“SoundOn has created a space where anybody can be exactly who they want to be,” Long said in the release. “No matter your background, your upbringing, your race, your creed, your age, you can enter the space and claim your place.”

Artists can register for SoundOn at us.soundon.global or soundon.global.

