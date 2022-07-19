Google Pixel 6a Price in Pakistan & Specs

Nothing Phone 1 Price in Pakistan & Specs
Google Pixel 6a mobile device was released on May 12, 2022. The phone has a 6.10-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 60 hertz and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels (FHD+) with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by a Google Tensor processor with eight cores. It includes 6GB of RAM. The Google Pixel 6a features Android 12 and a non-removable 4410mAh battery.
Regarding its cameras, the rear of the Google Pixel 6a features a dual camera configuration with a 12.2-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera and a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) secondary camera. It sports a single front-facing camera with an 8-megapixel sensor and f/2.0 aperture for selfies.
The Google Pixel 6a runs Android 12 and includes 128GB of internal storage. It was introduced in the colours Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. It has an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water.
Google Pixel 6a connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 axe, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone’s sensors consist of an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Google Pixel 6a Price expected to be in Pakistan is around 99,999 PKR.
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, May 11
|Status
|Coming soon. Exp. release 2022, July 21
|BODY
|Dimensions
|152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm (5.99 x 2.83 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), aluminum frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and/or eSIM
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|OLED, HDR
|Size
|6.1 inches, 90.7 cm2 (~83.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~429 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Always-on display
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12
|Chipset
|Google Tensor (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP20
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm, (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm
|Features
|Auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4410 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
|MISC
|Colors
|Chalk, Charcoal, Sage
|Models
|GX7AS, GB62Z, G1AZG
|Price
|PKR 99,999
