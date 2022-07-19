Google Pixel 6a Price in Pakistan & Specs

Google Pixel 6a mobile device was released on May 12, 2022. The phone has a 6.10-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 60 hertz and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels (FHD+) with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by a Google Tensor processor with eight cores. It includes 6GB of RAM. The Google Pixel 6a features Android 12 and a non-removable 4410mAh battery.

Regarding its cameras, the rear of the Google Pixel 6a features a dual camera configuration with a 12.2-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera and a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) secondary camera. It sports a single front-facing camera with an 8-megapixel sensor and f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

The Google Pixel 6a runs Android 12 and includes 128GB of internal storage. It was introduced in the colours Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. It has an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water.

Google Pixel 6a connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 axe, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone’s sensors consist of an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 6a Price in Pakistan

Google Pixel 6a Price expected to be in Pakistan is around 99,999 PKR.

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2022, May 11 Status Coming soon. Exp. release 2022, July 21

BODY Dimensions 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm (5.99 x 2.83 x 0.35 in) Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), aluminum frame, plastic back SIM Nano-SIM and/or eSIM IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)

DISPLAY Type OLED, HDR Size 6.1 inches, 90.7 cm2 (~83.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~429 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Always-on display

PLATFORM OS Android 12 Chipset Google Tensor (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G78 MP20

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM UFS 3.1

MAIN CAMERA Dual 12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm, (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm Features Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm Features Auto-HDR, panorama Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4410 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W

USB Power Delivery 3.0

MISC Colors Chalk, Charcoal, Sage Models GX7AS, GB62Z, G1AZG Price PKR 99,999