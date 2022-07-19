Advertisement
Google Pixel 6a Price in Pakistan & Specs

Google Pixel 6a Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Google Pixel 6a Price in Pakistan & Specs

Google Pixel 6a Price in Pakistan & Specs

Google Pixel 6a mobile device was released on May 12, 2022. The phone has a 6.10-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 60 hertz and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels (FHD+) with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass. The Google Pixel 6a is powered by a Google Tensor processor with eight cores. It includes 6GB of RAM. The Google Pixel 6a features Android 12 and a non-removable 4410mAh battery.

Regarding its cameras, the rear of the Google Pixel 6a features a dual camera configuration with a 12.2-megapixel (f/1.7) primary camera and a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) secondary camera. It sports a single front-facing camera with an 8-megapixel sensor and f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

The Google Pixel 6a runs Android 12 and includes 128GB of internal storage. It was introduced in the colours Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. It has an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water.

Google Pixel 6a connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 axe, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone’s sensors consist of an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 6a Price in Pakistan

Google Pixel 6a Price expected to be in Pakistan is around 99,999 PKR.

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

 

LAUNCHAnnounced2022, May 11
StatusComing soon. Exp. release 2022, July 21

 

BODYDimensions152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm (5.99 x 2.83 x 0.35 in)
Weight178 g (6.28 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 3), aluminum frame, plastic back
SIMNano-SIM and/or eSIM
 IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins)

 

DISPLAYTypeOLED, HDR
Size6.1 inches, 90.7 cm2 (~83.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~429 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
 Always-on display

 

PLATFORMOSAndroid 12
ChipsetGoogle Tensor (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.80 GHz Cortex-X1 & 2×2.25 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G78 MP20

 

MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 6GB RAM
 UFS 3.1

 

MAIN CAMERADual12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm, (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1.25µm
FeaturesDual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Auto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS

 

SELFIE CAMERASingle8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1.12µm
FeaturesAuto-HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]

 

SOUNDLoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo

 

COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 3.1

 

FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 4410 mAh, non-removable
ChargingFast charging 18W
USB Power Delivery 3.0

 

MISCColorsChalk, Charcoal, Sage
ModelsGX7AS, GB62Z, G1AZG
PricePKR 99,999

 

