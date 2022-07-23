Advertisement
Retailer discloses prices for Galaxy Z Fold4 & Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Retailer discloses prices for Galaxy Z Fold4 & Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Retailer discloses prices for Galaxy Z Fold4 & Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Retailer discloses prices for the Galaxy Z Fold4 & Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

In three weeks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4, new Watch5 series, and new Galaxy Buds will be unveiled at the August 10 Unpacked event. However, businesses are already preparing for the beginning of sales, and one of them publicised pricing information prematurely.

Contrary to widespread reports, there is no 1TB Z Fold4. According to a new pricing leak, the speculations of a 512GB Galaxy Z Flip4 will come true. The following table compares the price of the new Z Fold4 to that of the Z Fold3 at launch.

According to Geekbench, the 4-series will not feature additional RAM than their predecessors, meaning the Fold will have 12GB. Especially for the 512GB Flip, this may not be entirely accurate, but we will have to wait and see. In either case, the prices are marginally more than last year’s comparable models.

Following are the TWS buds. The store labels them as “Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro” (R510), which indicates that this is the beginning of a new generation.

The base price is €226 with a discount added, bringing the total to €214. In January of last year, the first Buds Pro was released for €230.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will be available in at least three colours: white, grey, and purple. No “beige” matches the new Galaxy Z Fold4 colorway, at least not on this list.

