Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs and price in Pakistan

Samsung’s foldable phones may cost as little as KRW 1M by 2024
Samsung may begin producing entry-level foldable smartphones by 2024. The foldable smartphone...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 by Samsung. It will release an S-series smartphone. Renders of the foldable phone exist. Galaxy Z Fold 4 is new. The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset and 2.84 GHz Octa-core processor are fast. Its GPU is Adreno 730. The phone’s 7.6-inch screen is full HD (1768 x 2208 pixels). Samsung Galaxy Z has a foldable AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen. Gorilla Glass protects the screen. Phone features 12GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s CPU and RAM make chores quick. 256GB of internal storage can hold a lot of data. Samsung Z Fold 4 has triple cameras. Main sensor will be 50 megapixels, telephoto and ultrawide cameras will each be 12 megapixels.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|One UI
|Dimensions
|Folded: (155 x 130 x 7.1 mm), Unfolded: (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm)
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|2.84 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|7.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 Pixels (~372 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
|Front
|10 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), Plastic front (Unfolded), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, Stylus support, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 10W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 5 stars – based on 1 user reviews.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to cost Rs. 318,999 in Pakistan.
