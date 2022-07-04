Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs and price in Pakistan

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a foldable AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen.

  • The phone's 7.6-inch screen is full HD (1768 x 2208 pixels).
  • It will have a 4500 mAh Li-Po battery with 25W rapid charging.
  • Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a foldable AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 by Samsung. It will release an S-series smartphone. Renders of the foldable phone exist. Galaxy Z Fold 4 is new. The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset and 2.84 GHz Octa-core processor are fast. Its GPU is Adreno 730. The phone’s 7.6-inch screen is full HD (1768 x 2208 pixels). Samsung Galaxy Z has a foldable AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen. Gorilla Glass protects the screen. Phone features 12GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s CPU and RAM make chores quick. 256GB of internal storage can hold a lot of data. Samsung Z Fold 4 has triple cameras. Main sensor will be 50 megapixels, telephoto and ultrawide cameras will each be 12 megapixels.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOne UI
DimensionsFolded: (155 x 130 x 7.1 mm), Unfolded: (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm)
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPU2.84 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size7.6 Inches
Resolution1768 x 2208 Pixels (~372 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
Front10 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), Plastic front (Unfolded), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, Stylus support, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 10W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
RatingsAverage Rating is 5 stars – based on 1 user reviews.

Z Fold 4 price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to cost Rs. 318,999 in Pakistan.

Samsung’s foldable phones may cost as little as KRW 1M by 2024
Samsung’s foldable phones may cost as little as KRW 1M by 2024

Samsung may begin producing entry-level foldable smartphones by 2024. The foldable smartphone...

