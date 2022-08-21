Apple iPhone 14 Max price in USA & specs

Apple unveils iPhone 14 Max. The business is launching a high-end 14-series phone. Apple iPhone 14 Max will be new. The smartphone sports a powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset and a 2.65 GHz Hexa Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone has Apple GPU 8-core graphics. The phone’s 6.68-inch screen has a full HD resolution of 2248—1284 pixels. Apple iPhone 14 has a Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, the latest and best. This phone is scratch-resistant and oleophobic. 6GB of RAM provides Apple’s iPhone 14 Max additional power. 128/256GB of internal memory is enough to save your data.

Apple iPhone 14 Max price in Pakistan max price in USA

Apple iPhone 14 Max price in Pakistan is expected to be $995.46.

Apple iPhone 14 Max specs

Build OS IOS 15 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa Core Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (8-core graphics) Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1284 x 2248 Pixels (~388 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.0, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm (ultrawide), AF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual Camra Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, Satellite emergency calls Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging

