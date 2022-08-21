Apple iPhone 14 Max price in USA & specs

iphone 14 pro max price in USA & specs
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumoured to run iOS v15 and...
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Max. The business is launching a high-end 14-series phone. Apple iPhone 14 Max will be new. The smartphone sports a powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset and a 2.65 GHz Hexa Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone has Apple GPU 8-core graphics. The phone’s 6.68-inch screen has a full HD resolution of 2248—1284 pixels. Apple iPhone 14 has a Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, the latest and best. This phone is scratch-resistant and oleophobic. 6GB of RAM provides Apple’s iPhone 14 Max additional power. 128/256GB of internal memory is enough to save your data.
Apple iPhone 14 Max price in Pakistan is expected to be $995.46.
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (8-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2248 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.0, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm (ultrawide), AF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual Camra
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, Satellite emergency calls
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging
