Apple iPhone 14 Max price in USA & specs

Apple unveils iPhone 14 Max. The business is launching a high-end 14-series phone. Apple iPhone 14 Max will be new. The smartphone sports a powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset and a 2.65 GHz Hexa Core processor to make it ultra-fast. This smartphone has Apple GPU 8-core graphics. The phone’s 6.68-inch screen has a full HD resolution of 2248—1284 pixels. Apple iPhone 14 has a Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen display, the latest and best. This phone is scratch-resistant and oleophobic. 6GB of RAM provides Apple’s iPhone 14 Max additional power. 128/256GB of internal memory is enough to save your data.

Apple iPhone 14 Max price in Pakistan max price in USA

Apple iPhone 14 Max price in Pakistan is expected to be $995.46.

Apple iPhone 14 Max specs

BuildOSIOS 15
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa Core
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (8-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2248 Pixels (~388 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS) + 12 MP, f/2.0, 65mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm (ultrawide), AF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual Camra
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, Satellite emergency calls
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging, USB Power Delivery, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging

