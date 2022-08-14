Advertisement
Google plans to add gaming features to its search engine

Articles
  • The ‘Play’ button launches your preferred cloud game service.
  • Users would have to log in through search results.
  • Games on Xbox, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and Nvidia GeForce will launch with ‘Play’ buttons when searching for video games via Google or Amazon’s search engine.
If you’re an avid gamer who relies on Google to get the best selection, you’re in for more good news.

The search engine giant has many new capabilities in the works that might change game-related searches.

Add a result that permits cloud gaming launches. It’s so smooth now that you’d wonder why it wasn’t applied sooner.

So, what’s new for gamers? The platform intends to add a new function to its search bar for video game searches. This would have a ‘Play’ button that launches your preferred cloud game service.

Yes, these features are buttons that launch games on Xbox, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and Nvidia GeForce.

Bryant Chappel was the first Twitter user to uncover the feature.

Take a look:

Users would have to log in through search results, he explains. If not, clicking Play leads you to a screen to sign up so you may continue.

The new search options aren’t widely used yet. Google is likely testing chosen users.

Those who saw the button features before may not see them now. That’s another sign the platform actively changes access.

